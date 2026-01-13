James Taylor Unveils 2026 Tour Dates with All-Star Band

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

James Taylor has announced his 2026 tour dates with his All-Star Band, including 29 shows in major cities across the US. The tour will kick off on April 26 in Highland, CA and will conclude on September 26 in Hollywood, FL.

The tour will see Taylor & His All-Star Band perform at a number of iconic venues, including the Santa Barbara Bowl, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Jones Beach in New York City, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, MGM Music Hall at Fenway, and Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA as well as Taylor’s annual 3rd and 4th of July performances at Tanglewood.

Tickets for the 2026 summer tour dates go on sale to the public on Friday, January 16 at 10AM local time. For all upcoming routing, please see dates listed below and visit here for more information.

Over the course of his celebrated songwriting and performing career, Taylor has sold more than 100 million albums, earning gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards since the release of his self-titled debut album in 1968. In 2015, Taylor released Before This World, the first-ever #1 album of his illustrious career.

Taylor has won multiple GRAMMY Awards, has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll and the prestigious Songwriters Halls of Fame and in February 2006, The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences selected him its MUSICARES Person of the Year. Taylor was also awarded the distinguished Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government and the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama in 2012.

In November of 2015, Taylor was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Nation's highest civilian honor and in December of 2016, he received the Kennedy Center Honors, which are presented annually to individuals who have enriched American culture by distinguished achievement in the performing arts. In early 202,0 Taylor released Break Shot, an audio-only memoir detailing his first 21 years. He also released his newest album, American Standard, his 19th studio album, which earned Taylor the 2021 GRAMMY Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and gave him the honor of being the first artist to have a Billboard Top 10 album in each of the past six decades.

JAMES TAYLOR 2026 TOUR DATES

April 26, 2026 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

April 28, 2026 – San Diego, CA – Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

May 1, 2026 – Stateline, NV – Tahoe Blue Event Center

May 6, 2026 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

May 9, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

May 10, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

June 18, 2026 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 20, 2026 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

June 22, 2026 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

June 23, 2026 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

June 25, 2026 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center

June 27, 2026 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

June 29, 2026 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 3, 2026 – Lenox, MA – Tanglewood Music Center

July 4, 2026 – Lenox, MA – Tanglewood Music Center

August 30, 2026 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

September 1, 2026 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

September 2, 2026 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

September 5, 2026 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 6, 2026 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 9, 2026 – Selbyville, DE – Freeman Arts Pavilion

September 11, 2026 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

September 13, 2026 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

September 15, 2026 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion

September 17, 2026 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

September 20, 2026 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

September 22, 2026 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

September 23, 2026 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

September 26, 2026 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino