Hip-Hop Powerhouse Creepy Nuts Unveil Debut North American Tour

Japanese hip-hop group Creepy Nuts — the duo made up of three-time national rap battle champion R-sei and world-champion DJ DJ Matsunaga — will embark on their first-ever North American tour in 2026. Ticket sales begin on Friday, January 30 here.

The Creepy Nuts North America Tour 2026 itinerary includes their debut performances at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2026 on April 10 and April 17 in Indio, followed by their first stand-alone shows at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York on April 13, The Auditorium in Chicago on April 15, and Pabellón Oeste in Mexico City on April 19. Ticket sales to start on January 30, details and further updates will be available via the official tour site.

In October 2025, Creepy Nuts completed their first Asia tour across five cities and seven shows. “Bling-Bang-Bang-Born” surpassed 900 million global streams, cracked the Top 10 of the Billboard Global 200, and appeared among the top-ranked songs on Apple Music’s Global chart. Alongside “Otonoke” and “Mirage,” Creepy Nuts became the first artists ever to occupy the Top 3 simultaneously on Billboard’s Global Japan Songs Excl. Japan chart.

CREEPY NUTS NORTH AMERICA TOUR 2026 — TOUR DATES

April 10, 2026 (Fri)—Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2026—Indio, CA

April 13, 2026 (Mon)—Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center—New York, NY

April 15, 2026 (Wed) — The Auditorium — Chicago, IL

April 17, 2026 (Fri)—Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2026—Indio, CA

April 19, 2026 (Sun) — Pabellón Oeste — Mexico City, MX