Goose Unveil Details for Extensive Summer 2026 Headline Tour

Goose have unveiled full details of their upcoming summer headline tour. Dates begin June 13 at Toronto, ON’s RBC Amphitheatre and continue through late August.

Highlights include a previously announced two-night return to New York City’s Madison Square Garden (June 19-20), along with two-night stands at Virginia Beach, VA’s The Dome (June 15-16), Charleston, SC’s Firefly Distillery (June 23-24), Raleigh, NC’s Red Hat Amphitheater (June 26-27), Boston, MA’s Leader Bank Pavilion (June 30-July 1), Saratoga Springs, NY’s Saratoga Performing Arts Center (July 3-4), Bend, OR’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater (August 21-22), and Morrison, CO’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre (August 27-28), as well as one-night-only shows at such famed venues as Columbia, MD’s Merriweather Post Pavilion (June 28) and Los Angeles, CA’s The Greek Theatre (August 14).

Goose will be joined on select dates by a number of very special guests, including Julian Lage (June 13), The Disco Biscuits (July 3), moe. (July 4), Greensky Bluegrass (August 19-21), and Buffalo Traffic Jam (August 22).

Presale sign-ups are available now through Tuesday, January 27, exclusively here. Fans who sign up will receive a unique code allowing access to the official Goose presale beginning Wednesday, January 28, at 10:00 AM (local). Additional presales will run throughout the week leading up to the general on sale on Friday, January 31 at 10:00 AM (local).

For the Red Rocks shows in August specifically, Goose will utilize the Fair AXS ticket registration system. For these shows, fans can register now through this Wednesday, January 28, at 10 PM MST to purchase tickets before the general public. Selected fans will be emailed on or before Wednesday, February 4, with a link to purchase tickets on February 4 through Thursday, February 5. A very limited number of tickets will be made available for general on sale on Friday, February 6, at 10 AM MST. More information about the Fair AXS registration can be found HERE.

$1 from every ticket sold will benefit Western Sun Foundation (WSF), a volunteer-run 501(c)(3)nonprofit organization that provides charitable support to small and mid-sized nonprofits in the communities Goose fans travel through. For complete details and ticket information, please visit here.

Goose will kick off its 2026 live schedule with a top-billed performance at Athens, GA’s annual Jam in the Streets street music festival on March 28, followed by headline dates beginning April 10 at Asheville, NC’s ExploreAsheville.com Arena and continuing through the month. The April run includes two-night stands at Fort Lauderdale, FL’s War Memorial Auditorium (April 14-15), St. Augustine, FL’s St. Augustine Amphitheatre (April 18-19), and New Orleans, LA’s Saenger Theatre (April 21-22), and a special return to Austin, TX’s Moody Center (April 24) following 2024’s sold-out New Year’s Eve shows there, as well as a festival appearance at Orlando, FL’s Florida Groves Music & Arts Festival (April 12).

From there, Goose will return to San José del Cabo for the second edition of Viva El Gonzo, taking place May 7 - 9 and presented once again by 100x Hospitality. Anchored by three consecutive nights of performances by Goose, the festival will feature sets from My Morning Jacket, Cory Wong, LP Giobbi, Jim James (Acoustic), the California Honeydrops, and more. Goose will deliver two sets each night, setting the stage for a weekend full of unforgettable musical discovery. Complete details, tickets, and travel packages can be found exclusively here.

Goose will then cross the Atlantic for a much-anticipated headline tour of Europe and the United Kingdom, kicking off with a two-night stand at London’s Electric Brixton on May 22-23, 2026. Highlights include a two-night stand at Amsterdam, NL’s Melkweg (May 27-28), a headline show at Paris, FR’s historic Élysée-Montmartre (June 1), and a top-billed festival performance at Aarhus, DK’s NorthSide 2026 (June 5).

GOOSE – LIVE 2026

MARCH

28 – Athens, GA – Jam in the Streets †

APRIL

10 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

11 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater *

12 – Orlando, FL – Florida Groves Music & Arts Festival †

14 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium

15 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium

17 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound

18 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

19 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

21 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

22 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

23 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

25 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

MAY

7-9 – San José del Cabo, Mexico – Viva El Gonzo

22 – London, UK – Electric Brixton

23 – London, UK – Electric Brixton

25 – Brussels, BE – La Madeleine

27 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

28 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

30 – Cologne, DE – Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

JUNE

1 – Paris, FR – Élysée-Montmartre

3 – Berlin, DE – Festaal Kreuzberg

5 – Aarhus, DK – NorthSide 2026 †

13 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre ^ #

15 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome #

16 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome #

19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

23 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery #

24 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery #

26 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater #

27 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater #

28 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion #

30 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion #

JULY

1 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion #

2 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center #

3 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center ‡ #

4 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center § #

AUGUST

13 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre #

14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre #

15 – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater #

16 – Reno, NV – The Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort #

18 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom #

19 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater Δ #

21 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater Δ #

22 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ‖ #

24 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater #

27 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

28 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

29 – Salt Lake City, UT – TBA #

† Festival Appearance

* w/ Special Guests The Stews

# Newly Announced Date

^ w/ Special Guest Julian Lage

‡ w/ Special Guests The Disco Biscuits

§ w/Special Guests moe.

Δ w/ Special Guests Greensky Bluegrass

‖ w/ Special Guests Buffalo Traffic Jam

ABOUT GOOSE:

Goose is an American rock band known for its genre-blending sound, improvisational live performances, and dedicated fan base.

Summer 2025 saw the release of Goose’s fifth studio album, Chain Yer Dragon. The album arrived just four months after Everything Must Go, their first release since 2022’s critically acclaimed Dripfield, which earned them #2 on Billboard’s “Top New Artist Albums” chart. The album’s first single, “Give It Time,” went to #6 on the AAA Radio charts. Goose is the only band to have two songs (“Give It Time” and “Your Direction”) on these charts at the same time.

In their life as a band, they have sold out venues like Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, Red Rocks Amphitheater, Forest Hills Stadium, performed on the likes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS Saturday Morning, and played their share of iconic music fests, including Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Austin City Limits Music Festival, and many more.

Photo Credit: Juliana Bernstein