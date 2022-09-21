Holy Pinto Releases Bartees Strange Produced Single 'Us, Married'

Holy Pinto, the indie-pop group led by singer-songwriter Aymen Saleh has released a new single "us, married." The track was produced by Bartees Strange and is out today. Synth and piano-led, the song accentuates Holy Pinto's ability to craft a hook-filled indie-pop song that creates a broody, yet intimate soundscape.

Of working with him Strange shares, "Aymen is an interesting guy. His album was a gift to work on and spending time with him during the pandemic came at a time in my life where his music meant even more to me. Cheers to him, He went very deep on these sessions when he left my house - so even though I played a role in this song, any and all of the flowers belong to him." Saleh says, "'us, married' speaks to the pressure of the choices we make in how to live our lives, whilst watching others make them in real-time."

Speaking of the video, which was written, directed and filmed by Moriah Bame and Sean McDowell, he notes, "the song contemplates marriage as a new dawn within life, hinting at a future with dulled freedom and excitement. Initially playing into this notion at the start of the video, we follow the older couple revealing that they can still rekindle the thrills of young love and romance whilst expressing a sense of freedom, which adds a sweetness and alternate path to the song's musings."

In support of "us, married" Holy Pinto has confirmed a fall tour of the U.S. with dates that kick off in his U.S. base, Milwaukee, WI on October 4 and conclude on October 15 in Lake Ridge, VA. The tour hits Brooklyn's Kingsland on October 13. Tickets are on-sale now and all shows are listed below.

Holy Pinto was formed in Aymen Saleh's hometown, Canterbury, England. Influenced by a youthful raw, punk sound, the band sweetened their sound over time with the blend of colorful indie-pop and singer-songwriter stylings found on their 2019 album Adult.

After falling in love with touring life in the United States - from a combination carefree independence and an array of serendipitous situations - Saleh relocated to Milwaukee, WI and penned Milwaukee, a short concept record about the city in spring of 2020. The record received significant acclaim from local press, alongside national publications such as NPR, including a spot on their coveted SXSW "Austin 100" list of hyped emerging artists.

Incorporating a wider array of instruments, sounds and styles influenced from his time during the pandemic contributing to other artists' music - including pop, hip-hop, and afrobeat , "Us, Married" marks a new era for Holy Pinto, with a full-length to follow in 2023. Watch this space for more news and information.

Watch the new music video here:

Holy Pinto tour dates

10/4 - Milwaukee, WI - Anodyne Walker's Point

10/5 - Ann Arbor, MI - Blind Pig

10/6 - Columbus, OH - Spacebar

10/9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Roboto Project

10/11 - Littleton, NH - The Loading Dock

10/12 - Newmarket, NH - Stone Church Music Club

10/13 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

10/14 - Asbury Park, NJ - Lofidelic Records

10/16 - Lake Ridge, VA - Clearbrook Center