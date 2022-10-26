Hedvig Mollestad & Trondheim Jazz Orchestra Share 'On The Horizon, Part 2'
"Maternity Beat" will be released on November 18.
Hedvig Mollestad & Trondheim Jazz Orchestra will release Maternity Beat on November 18 via Rune Grammofon. The group shared the propulsive "All Flights Cancelled" to announce the sprawling double album last month and today releases "On the Horizon, Part 2."
"On the Horizon, Part 2" unleashes the full power of the Trondheim Jazz Orchestra, whose scrambled dissonance and frenetic pace evoke the tempestuous winds of societal strife and upheaval that can shatter familial bonds. These harrowing moments are counterbalanced by some of the most unabashedly touching music in Mollestad's catalog.
Hedvig Mollestad says Maternity Beat is her most ambitious work to date, and that's not a proclamation to be taken lightly. Mollestad, after all, has been one of Norway's most adventurous and hardest-working musicians since the Molde International Jazz Festival named her the 'Young Jazz Talent of the Year' in 2009.
Recorded with the 12-piece Trondheim Jazz Orchestra (who have previously worked with legends like Chick Corea and Joshua Redman), Maternity Beat is a true career milestone. In addition to encompassing the full evolution of her sound to date, it offers deeply personal meditations on the nature of family and pressing social justice issues. Maternity Beat is available for pre-order in multiple formats here.
The sheer sonic and emotional scope of the Rune Grammofon-released Maternity Beat required Mollestad wear multiple hats: guitar explorer, composer, arranger, improviser, collaborator, and, as the striking title implies, mother. That latter role serves as the album's thematic focus. This represents a novel direction for her. As Mollestad points out, "I used to be reluctant about talking about gender and motherhood in relation to what I was doing as a musician."
Back around 2019-when the Molde International Jazz Festival and Midtnorsk Jazzsenter originally commissioned the creation of Maternity Beat-Mollestad felt compelled to compose a new and far more personal work that weighed her own privileged experiences with parenting and nurturing against the harsh political realities unfolding before her. Let's not forget: This was a time when graphic images of migrant families drowning at sea were flooding international news. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, which further drove home how the economic systems in which we are all complicit tear apart humanity's far less fortunate.
"I think it is such a harsh contrast-such irony, how we can be so loving to those closest to us, teaching them how every person has the same value," Mollestad says. "And yet the lives we maintain prop up systems that prevent all humans from achieving equality and value."
Jazz has witnessed an explosion of boundary-breaking creativity in the last several years. The boom of musicians interested in cutting-edge forms of fusion, spiritual jazz, and electronic-based improvisation has infused the genre with an urgency relevant to our tumultuous times. Mollestad-who likens the making of Maternity Beat to the jittery thrill of "jumping off a cliff"-embodies precisely the kind of daring that not only makes her a vital leader in the Norwegian jazz scene, but also a key voice in jazz's global vanguard.
Listen to the new single here:
From This Author - Michael Major
October 25, 2022
Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer brings the laughs on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” 'The Neighborhood” star talks about working alongside the legendary Patti LaBelle on his sitcom. He also shares why it’s hard to go on vacation with Steve Harvey and how the “Family Feud” host helped him get his start in stand-up comedy. Watch videos now!
Cody Cozz to Release 'Right On Time' on Friday
October 25, 2022
The track was produced by Craig Campbell and Bart Busch, and it was written by Jackie Lee and Justin Wilson. Cody Cozz released his debut single “On My Way” on Craig Campbell’s Grindstone Records in June. He has been teasing the song on his TikTok and has garnered thousands of responses in the last few days.
Saweetie Announces 'The Single Life' Project With New Partnership with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey
October 25, 2022
Guests were invited to an invite-only private event in Hollywood with a speakeasy theme. The event featured music played by DJ Miss Milan, light bites, and branded photo moments throughout the venue. The Grammy-nominated artist showcased five signature Jack Honey cocktails including Saweet & Sour, Big Mouf Blogs, and more.
Photos: Crunchyroll & Lady Gaga Team Up For Another Chromatica Streetwear Collab
October 25, 2022
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Born This Way Foundation, a nonprofit organization co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, with the mission to support youth mental health and work with young people to build a kinder and braver world. Check out photos of the new streetwear collaboration now!
LIVE! WITH KELLY & RYAN Is the Only Syndicated Talk Show To Grow Over the Prior Week in Households
October 25, 2022
During the week of Oct. 10, 2022, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” grew over the prior week by 7% in Households (1.6 rating vs. 1.5 rating) and by 3% in Total Viewers (2.268 million vs. 2.211 million) and held even week to week among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating). “Live” stood as the only syndicated talk show to deliver weekly growth in Households (+7%).