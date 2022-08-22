Heather Sommer Releases New Project 'One Size Fits All Acoustic Selects'

Singer, songwriter and visual artist Heather Sommer shares One Size Fits All Acoustic Selects, her new 3-track EP featuring unplugged versions of songs from her One Size Fits All EP.

Released earlier this summer via Repost, SoundCloud's artist services division, the original EP features a refreshingly vulnerable and authentic touch on the trials and tribulations that come along with finding a voice and building self-confidence as a 20-something caught between the societal expectations and cultural borders of the Millennial and Gen Z generations.

The new stripped down versions of "CHAMELEON," "THE WAY A FRIEND WOULD" and "ON DEMAND" add a more intimate element to the originals.

"I've always loved taking a song with full production and stripping it down to the basics," Heather says of the acoustic songs. "There's something so special and raw about hearing a song from its roots. I'm so excited to have been able to release three songs from my One Size Fits All EP in their live acoustic form."

Heather Sommer is heavily involved in the creation of her original music and loves to embrace her passion for visual art by designing, illustrating, and animating her own album art, lyric videos, merch and promo graphics. As an independent artist, she has proven to be a highly noticeable force in today's new wave of rising talent.

All while securing major cuts in the world of electronic music, her chameleon-like vocals and unique writing style give her the capability to jump seamlessly between genres. She has accumulated over 70 million streams on Spotify alone, landing on major editorial playlists including over 25 New Music Fridays, Hot Acoustics, Chilled Pop Hits, Fresh Pop, Chill Pop, Fresh Finds, Fresh Finds: Pop, Modern Soft Pop, and more.

Sommer often travels between New York and Los Angeles and spends most of her time writing and producing for herself and others. She's equally as passionate about creating music with artists for their own projects as she is creating for herself. She has never been more excited to create music with so many talented and wonderful people, and is eager to see what lies ahead in her creative journey.

Listen to the project here:

Watch the "Chameleon" music video here: