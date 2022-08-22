Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Heather Sommer Releases New Project 'One Size Fits All Acoustic Selects'

Heather Sommer Releases New Project 'One Size Fits All Acoustic Selects'

The project was released alongside an acoustic video for "CHAMELEON."

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 22, 2022  

Singer, songwriter and visual artist Heather Sommer shares One Size Fits All Acoustic Selects, her new 3-track EP featuring unplugged versions of songs from her One Size Fits All EP.

Released earlier this summer via Repost, SoundCloud's artist services division, the original EP features a refreshingly vulnerable and authentic touch on the trials and tribulations that come along with finding a voice and building self-confidence as a 20-something caught between the societal expectations and cultural borders of the Millennial and Gen Z generations.

The new stripped down versions of "CHAMELEON," "THE WAY A FRIEND WOULD" and "ON DEMAND" add a more intimate element to the originals.

"I've always loved taking a song with full production and stripping it down to the basics," Heather says of the acoustic songs. "There's something so special and raw about hearing a song from its roots. I'm so excited to have been able to release three songs from my One Size Fits All EP in their live acoustic form."

Heather Sommer is heavily involved in the creation of her original music and loves to embrace her passion for visual art by designing, illustrating, and animating her own album art, lyric videos, merch and promo graphics. As an independent artist, she has proven to be a highly noticeable force in today's new wave of rising talent.

All while securing major cuts in the world of electronic music, her chameleon-like vocals and unique writing style give her the capability to jump seamlessly between genres. She has accumulated over 70 million streams on Spotify alone, landing on major editorial playlists including over 25 New Music Fridays, Hot Acoustics, Chilled Pop Hits, Fresh Pop, Chill Pop, Fresh Finds, Fresh Finds: Pop, Modern Soft Pop, and more.

Sommer often travels between New York and Los Angeles and spends most of her time writing and producing for herself and others. She's equally as passionate about creating music with artists for their own projects as she is creating for herself. She has never been more excited to create music with so many talented and wonderful people, and is eager to see what lies ahead in her creative journey.

Listen to the project here:

Watch the "Chameleon" music video here:

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




From This Author - Michael Major


Tink Releases New Album 'Pillow Talk'Tink Releases New Album 'Pillow Talk'
August 22, 2022

This 16-track album, her most honest and vulnerable to date, shows Tink’s potential fully realised and now flourishing more than ever before. Executive produced by multi-platinum producer and VP of A&R at Empire - Hitmaka, the album features an impressive roster of artists including 2 Chainz, TOOSI, Fabolous, G Herbo, Muni Long and more.
bbno$ Announces New Upcoming Album 'bag or die'bbno$ Announces New Upcoming Album 'bag or die'
August 22, 2022

The 14 track album will feature previous singles ‘piccolo’ and ‘mathematics’, and see bbno$ link up with long-time collaborators Yung Gravy and Diamond Pistols. Expect to hear a new level of elegance, as ever complimented by super-steezy lyrics about putting people onto the payroll and smashing through taxes in unique bbno$ style.
Photos: Chloe X Halle Cover the September/October 2022 Issue of Essence MagazinePhotos: Chloe X Halle Cover the September/October 2022 Issue of Essence Magazine
August 22, 2022

ESSENCE Communications, Inc., the leading media, technology, and commerce company serving Black women and communities, revealed the beautiful sister duo Chloe x Halle as the cover of their September/October 2022 Issue. Check out photos of the new solo singer and upcoming Little Mermaid star on Essence Magazine now!
VIDEO: DreamWorks Debuts GO, DOG. GO! Season 3 TrailerVIDEO: DreamWorks Debuts GO, DOG. GO! Season 3 Trailer
August 22, 2022

Go, Do. Go! voice actors include Michela Luci as Tag Barker, Callum Shoniker as Scooch Pooch, Katie Griffin as Ma Barker, Martin Roach as Paw Barker, Lyon Smith as Spike Barker and Gilber Barker, Tajja Isen as Cheddar Biscuit, Judy Marshak as Grandma Barker, and Patrick McKenna as Grandpaw Barker. Watch the new video trailer now!
Su Lee Releases New Singles 'Super Happy' & 'Jump'Su Lee Releases New Singles 'Super Happy' & 'Jump'
August 22, 2022

Pushing outside of her physical and mental comfort zone, the cohesive dual release marks Su’s first time creating outside of her 10x10 box room, collaborating with another artist, and producing trilingual tracks. The lyrics, which shift between English, Korean, and Spanish, serve as an optimistic reminder to live in the present.