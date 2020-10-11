HeIsTheArtist Continues Exploration Of Genres On Fleetwood Mac Cover

The track is from his November 27th EP release, "Roots."

On October 12th, the iTunes chart-topping Christian Jazz/Neosoul singer-songwriter from New York City is releasing his cover of "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac. The track is from his November 27th EP release, "Roots."

Best known as an enigmatic Christian neo-soul/jazz/r&b singer-songwriter and performer, HeIsTheArtist is releasing the first single from his forthcoming AMERICANA/ROOTS/AAA EP, aptly titled, Roots. On October 12th, the singer will release his re-working of the Fleetwood Mac classic, "Landslide." The EP will drop on November 27th.

HeIsTheArtist says, "Landslide' is the heart of what my EP Roots is about (which is "growth"). Reflecting on your past to make your future better is a key message of the song. Also, most are afraid of aging, but the cover is a reminder that, with age, comes wisdom, and wisdom makes navigating life easier. The messages of aging gracefully and remembering to learn from your mistakes makes 'Landslide' the 'root of the Roots EP."

Hailing from Central Islip, NY and formerly signed under his birth name, LeeMann Bassey recorded and released secular r&b and dance music for Bentley Records. Inspired to release Christian music after hearing a sermon by Bishop TD Jakes, HeIsTheArtist cites influences including Prince, Chaka Khan, Sade, Maxwell, and D'Angelo.

