Hastings Returns With Brand New Single 'Blame the Brakes'

Rising Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and producer Hastings has returned with his brand new single "Blame The Brakes." The propulsive track is available to stream and download beginning today via DBLBLK Records.

"I write every song in hopes that someone will relate to what I feel," shares Hastings. "This song specifically is about a lack of communication and being afraid of, or bad at commitment. I've been sitting on this song for a while so it feels so good to finally have it out."

"Blame The Brakes" marks Hastings' second single of 2022. In June, he released the addictive track "Hurt My Feelings" alongside an official visualizer. Earlier this month, Hastings surprised fans with a feature on the track "Killing Me" on Swedish duo NOTD's new NOTED...EP. "Killing Me" is available to stream and download now.

Hastings' recent singles follow his debut Hastings EP, which was released last year and arrived to immediate critical praise. Billboard applauded his first-ever single "Heart's Not In It," noting, "'Heart's Not In It' shows off his easy, immediate melodicism... the interplay between a looped guitar riff and thwacking synths explodes into a glorious pop sing-along."

Teen Vogue praised the "funky, guitar-based track" in their Best New Music list, while The Honey Pop proclaimed, "We have a feeling you're going to be hearing his name for a long time." "Chapstick" was championed by Sweety High for its "irresistible chorus," while "Blank Me" became an instant fan-favorite in Hastings' live show.

Hastings made his live debut earlier this year supporting The Band CAMINO on the first leg of the The Tour CAMINO. The five-week trek saw him perform to sold out crowds across North America at venues including Los Angeles's The Novo and New York City's Terminal 5.

Hastings recently spoke with tourmates The Band CAMINO and flor about the run in an exclusive interview with SPIN. The Band CAMINO also welcomed him onstage to perform "Roses", which he co-wrote, at Nashville, TN's famed Ryman Auditorium.

Hastings is expected to return to the road in the coming months. Stay tuned for upcoming tour dates.

Listen to the new single here: