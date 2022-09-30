Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hastings Returns With Brand New Single 'Blame the Brakes'

Hastings Returns With Brand New Single 'Blame the Brakes'

The propulsive track is available to stream and download beginning today via DBLBLK Records.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 30, 2022  

Rising Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and producer Hastings has returned with his brand new single "Blame The Brakes." The propulsive track is available to stream and download beginning today via DBLBLK Records.

"I write every song in hopes that someone will relate to what I feel," shares Hastings. "This song specifically is about a lack of communication and being afraid of, or bad at commitment. I've been sitting on this song for a while so it feels so good to finally have it out."

"Blame The Brakes" marks Hastings' second single of 2022. In June, he released the addictive track "Hurt My Feelings" alongside an official visualizer. Earlier this month, Hastings surprised fans with a feature on the track "Killing Me" on Swedish duo NOTD's new NOTED...EP. "Killing Me" is available to stream and download now.

Hastings' recent singles follow his debut Hastings EP, which was released last year and arrived to immediate critical praise. Billboard applauded his first-ever single "Heart's Not In It," noting, "'Heart's Not In It' shows off his easy, immediate melodicism... the interplay between a looped guitar riff and thwacking synths explodes into a glorious pop sing-along."

Teen Vogue praised the "funky, guitar-based track" in their Best New Music list, while The Honey Pop proclaimed, "We have a feeling you're going to be hearing his name for a long time." "Chapstick" was championed by Sweety High for its "irresistible chorus," while "Blank Me" became an instant fan-favorite in Hastings' live show.

Hastings made his live debut earlier this year supporting The Band CAMINO on the first leg of the The Tour CAMINO. The five-week trek saw him perform to sold out crowds across North America at venues including Los Angeles's The Novo and New York City's Terminal 5.

Hastings recently spoke with tourmates The Band CAMINO and flor about the run in an exclusive interview with SPIN. The Band CAMINO also welcomed him onstage to perform "Roses", which he co-wrote, at Nashville, TN's famed Ryman Auditorium.

Hastings is expected to return to the road in the coming months. Stay tuned for upcoming tour dates.

Listen to the new single here:

TodayTix


From This Author - Michael Major


Jon Langston Releases 'Give You My All' SingleJon Langston Releases 'Give You My All' Single
September 30, 2022

The “consistently excellent record maker” (MusicRow) delivers a timeless country love song, which he co-wrote alongside Brad Wagner and Jordan Gray, with production by Jacob Rice and Jody Stevens. Brimming with heartfelt lyrics, Langston promises all his money and time, plus his last breath and last name on the ballad.
Photos: Sabrina Carpenter Kicks Off 'emails i can't send' TourPhotos: Sabrina Carpenter Kicks Off 'emails i can't send' Tour
September 30, 2022

As part of the 13-show run supporting her album emails i can’t send, Sabrina will play major markets across the country and perform at venues like The Wiltern in Los Angeles and two nights at New York City’s Webster Hall. Sabrina Carpenter sang her new record including “Vicious” and “because i liked a boy” as well “Sue Me” and “Honeymoon Fades.”  
Pioneering YouTuber KSI Releases Surprise Single 'Summer Is Over'Pioneering YouTuber KSI Releases Surprise Single 'Summer Is Over'
September 30, 2022

“Summer Is Over” is produced by Dan Priddy (Ashnikko, Rag’n’Bone Man, P!nk) and written alongside James ‘YAMI’ Bell (Cat Burns, Tom Grennan, James Arthur), Nick Gale  (Dua Lipa, Mimi Webb, Charli XCX), and Andrew Bullimore (Little Mix, Wilkinson, Jonas Blue).
THE RAMONA FLOWERS Share New Single 'Gotta Get Home'THE RAMONA FLOWERS Share New Single 'Gotta Get Home'
September 30, 2022

On the heels of a run of dates in the US,  The Ramona Flowers release their dreamy single, “Gotta Get Home.” Written about guitarist Sam Dyson’s personal family life but through the eyes of lead vocalist Steve Bird, the track showcases the band’s signature musicianship. Watch the new music video now!
VIDEO: Sam Smith Unveils Video for 'Unholy' Ft. Kim PetrasVIDEO: Sam Smith Unveils Video for 'Unholy' Ft. Kim Petras
September 30, 2022

Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith unveils the official video for their new single, “Unholy” ft. Kim Petras. Directed by Floria Sigismondi (The Runaways film, David Bowie, Christina Aguilera) and choreographed by French dance collective (LA)HORDE.