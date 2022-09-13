Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Haru Nemuri To Release 'Bang (Amane Uyama Remix)'

Haru Nemuri will release the “Bang (Amane Uyama Remix)” this coming Friday, September 16.

Sep. 13, 2022  

Haru Nemuri will release the "Bang (Amane Uyama Remix)" this coming Friday, September 16. The original version of the song can be found on Haru's newest album release, 'SHUNKA RYOUGEN', out now. Pre-save the remix here.

Amane Uyama is a singer/songwriter/producer who also participated as a co-producer on Haru's songs "Pink Unicorn" and "Souzou suru", the latter being found on 'SHUNKA RYOUGEN'.

The remix further deconstructs/reconstructs the experimental and alternative progressive sound of the original song. It brings out new charm in "Bang", with a variety of approaches woven in by Uyama, who incorporates elements of avant-garde hyper-pop.

The lyrics of the song deep dive on human complexity and empathy - or lack thereof - at times. "We are all different in the point of what we feel and think, and we're never enable to understand each other. And then, we have the only way to oppose this division getting deeper. It is to engage in dialogueanyway. We should upgrade our thought intermittently by talking each other to make
this society by ourselves. In order to do that, we have to imagine others' sadness, anger and pain existing certainly now, knowing the fact that we can't understand completely each other," explains Haru.

Haru Nemuri will return to North America with a string of live dates kicking off October 1 in Montreal, QC as part of POP Montreal 2022.

Haru captivated audiences earlier this year with her talked about live shows leading to epic performances at SXSW where she was reined "one of the best performances" writers saw that year. Her mix of emotion, passion, energy, and guttural screams on stage have left those who see her in awe and wanting to find out more about the Japan based singer, songwriter and poetry rapper.

'Shunka Ryougen' was heralded by publications like Pitchfork, The Fader, Paste Magazine, noting, "blending elements of J-pop, rap, and hardcore, the experimental Japanese artist's latest album presents a convincing balance of nihilism and hope,". 'Shunka Ryougen' is available to stream in full at this link: https://smarturl.it/shunkaryougen

She recently held a listening party for the album on YouTube. Fans received an inside look at the writing and recording process straight from Haru herself. Watch it here: https://youtu.be/vNLw5JC7Qz8

Haru will perform live in major cities like Chicago, Brooklyn, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, and more. A full list of upcoming tour dates can be found below.

Watch the tour trailer here:

Haru Nemuri - North American Tour Dates 2022

October 1 - Montréal, QC - POP Montréal
October 2 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
October 4 - Chicago, IL - Metro
October 6 - Washington, DC - Black Cat
October 7 - Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel
October 10 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
October 12 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
October 13 - Corpus Christi, TX - House Of Rock
October 14 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
October 15 - Dallas, TX - Trees
October 20 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
October 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex
October 23 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom Of The Hill
October 25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
October 26 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

