Hardy Releases Exclusive Apple Music Session

Mississippi heavy hitter HARDY is treating fans worldwide to three new performance tracks with an all-new, exclusive Apple Music Sessions - listen and watch below.

Reimagining two pivotal catalog cuts - current Top 10 single "wait in the truck" feat. reigning CMA New Artist and Female Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson and 2020 debut album title track, "A ROCK" - alongside a gritty cover of Stone Temple Pilots staple "Big Empty," the country / rock barrier-breaker is building out both sides of his growing reputation in support of his #1 sophomore album, the mockingbird & THE CROW, out now.

Apple Music Sessions feature some of the world's most prolific artists and emerging artists, all in Spatial Audio. Recorded out of Apple Music's studios around the world, Apple Music Sessions gives artists the opportunity to reimagine and recreate hits from their catalog, and creative covers of beloved classics.

Touring now, HARDY's 19-date the mockingbird & THE CROW headline tour is sold-out nationwide, stunning wall to wall crowds.

Up next, the genre-bending entertainer continues headlining cross-country, then joins Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time world tour with a sprint of shows across Australia and New Zealand and a handful of U.S. dates.

UPCOMING HARDY TOUR DATES

March 1 | Philadelphia, Miss. | Marty Stuart's Congress of Country Music

March 2 | Atlanta, Ga. | The Tabernacle

March 3 | Atlanta, Ga. | The Tabernacle

March 4 | Augusta, Ga. | Bell Auditorium

March 8 | Denver, Colo. | Fillmore Auditorium

March 10 | Anaheim, Calif. | House of Blues

March 11 | Wheatland, Calif. | Hard Rock Live Sacramento

March 15 | Auckland, N.Z. | Spark Arena*

March 19 | Willowbank, QLD | CMC Rocks Festival

March 21 | Sydney, NSW | Qudos Bank Arena*

March 22 | Sydney, NSW | Qudos Bank Arena*

March 24 | Melbourne, VIC | Rod Laver Arena*

March 25 | Melbourne, VIC | Rod Laver Arena*

April 12 | Minneapolis, Minn. | The Fillmore

April 13 | Minneapolis, Minn. | The Fillmore

April 14 | Milwaukee, Wis. | American Family Field*

April 15 | Milwaukee, Wis. | American Family Field*

April 20 | Chattanooga, Tenn. | Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

April 21 | New Orleans, La. | The Fillmore

April 22 | Oxford, Miss. | Vaught-Hemingway Stadium*

April 23 | Oxford, Miss. | Vaught-Hemingway Stadium*

April 27 | St. Louis, Mo. | The Pageant

April 28 | Oklahoma City, Okla. | The Criterion

April 29 | Irving, Texas | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory



* supporting Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time World Tour

ABOUT HARDY

Big Loud Records' heavy-hitter HARDY has never been just one thing. Uncaging a new chapter, HARDY soared to new heights with the release of the mockingbird & THE CROW, his critically acclaimed half-country, half-rock sophomore album, adding to over 2 billion career streams.

The dichotomous, 17-track effort debuted top five all genre on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and kinged seven additional Billboard charts in its first week, including Top Country Albums, Top Rock Albums, and Top Album Sales.

The pride of Philadelphia, Miss. has earned his reputation as "a promising purveyor of keeping the spirit of classic heavy Southern rock alive" (American Songwriter), "capable of writing the big hits for radio, obstinate enough to do something completely unexpected, and savvy enough to find the throughline for it all" (Rolling Stone).

A three-time CMA Triple Play award recipient, HARDY is the reigning ACM Songwriter of the Year, the 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year, and a two-time AIMP Songwriter of the Year. HARDY has written 12 #1 singles since 2018, including his own double platinum #1 single "ONE BEER" feat. Lauren Alaina + Devin Dawson, and chart-topping, platinum Dierks Bentley + BRELAND collaboration, "Beers On Me."

He's previously toured with Thomas Rhett, Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Cole Swindell, and more, and is headlining a 19-date, nationwide, sold-out run now on the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour.