Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hammock Release Double Single 'It's In This Lie'/'It's OK To Be Afraid Of The Universe'

Hammock Release Double Single 'It's In This Lie'/'It's OK To Be Afraid Of The Universe'

The track is off their upcoming 12th studio album Love in the Void, due out on January 27.

Jan. 05, 2023  

Nashville atmospheric, post-rock duo Hammock have released their latest double single "It's in This Lie" w/ "It's OK to Be Afraid of the Universe" today, off their upcoming 12th studio album Love in the Void, due out on January 27 via their own Hammock Music thru Secretly Distribution. Pre-order Love In The Void here.

Discussing "It's in This Lie", Hammock's Marc Byrd stated, "This song has an immediacy to it... like the sound of a foundation crumbling. We don't want people sleeping to this one... it's about waking up."

Adding in regards to the increasingly acutely titled "It's OK to Be Afraid of the Universe," Byrd added, "This song has seven different sections and none of them repeat in the same way throughout the song. It's a strange sonic trip and I think it's one of the best things we've ever done. It's a rewarding listening experience if enough attention and patience are given to it. The title was quietly spoken by one of our studio engineers in the middle of a conversation. I paused and asked him, 'What did you just say?' He repeated the phrase and I immediately said to him that it would be the title of one of the songs on the album... Thanks Scotty."

Love In The Void was largely recorded in Nashville, co-produced with Grammy nominated engineer Chad Howat. The album features the ethereal voice of Christine Byrd (Lumenette), with Matt Kidd (Slow Meadow) bringing his spirit, piano skills, knowledge of technology, and orchestrating sensibilities.

With Love in the Void, Byrd and Andrew Thompson looked to create a space for nostalgic reflection - that type of universal yearning and longing we've all experienced at different times in our lives. As well as encourage us to slow down to notice, to experience, and to appreciate the things hiding in plain sight, that we take for granted everyday.

Love in the Void is an album that looks to the future, seizes the present, and unabashedly relishes the experiences and bonds that bring meaning to our days. Known for crafting orchestral works of stirring cinematic ambience, on Love in the Void Hammock bring guitar-forward, heart-pounding urgency to songs that shout through and shatter the static of complacency.

Love In the Void is not a negative existential statement. Discussing the concept behind it, Byrd offered: "Life can sometimes feel like an empty void but then there are those moments when everything seems shot through with ineffable beauty... the kind that takes your breath away or leaves a lump in your throat. Instead of seeing the void as negative, maybe the void can become the entry point for love. Maybe if we all could acknowledge our own inner void, we could learn to be more vulnerable with each other. To do a better job at loving each other, and making love a verb. When we choose to love in the void, we choose each other."

Over the years Hammock have built a wide ranging group of loyal fans, from Ricky Gervais to Wayne Coyne, Jónsi to NBA all-star forward Kevin Love, their music crossing barriers and touching people deeply. Even at its quietest, Hammock's music has always had great depth, conveying the everyday challenges we face both internally and with one another. And with Love in the Void, they have created their most complex and powerful work to date.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Eric Ryan Anderson


Ten Penny Gypsy Releases Vintage-Themed Music Video For Studio Outtake “River N Me&r Photo
Ten Penny Gypsy Releases Vintage-Themed Music Video For Studio Outtake “River N' Me”
Little Rock-based americana group, Ten Penny Gypsy is known for their down-to-earth and emotionally-charged music. Keeping with the traditions of American Roots music, the band recently released a rustic music video to accompany a stripped-down acoustic toe-tapper, 'River N' Me.' The song is a studio outtake from the band's critically acclaimed album, 'Fugitive Heart,' produced by longtime Neil Young guitarist, Anthony Crawford.
Jefferson Berry to Release Dreams of Modern Living This Month Photo
Jefferson Berry to Release 'Dreams of Modern Living' This Month
The Urban Acoustic Coalition bandleader has produced an album of guitar and vocals that is centered on stories. The themes of the good love, the bad love and these days of strange that were on display on Double Deadbolt Logic (2020) and Soon! (2021) by Jefferson Berry & the UAC are given clarity on Dreams of Modern Living.
Gothic-Folk Duo Charming Disaster Are Releasing Their Fifth Album Photo
Gothic-Folk Duo Charming Disaster Are Releasing Their Fifth Album
The album was produced by band members Ellia Bisker and Jeff Morris, half the tracks recorded at Figure 8 in Brooklyn, NY, the rest at Tonal Park in Takoma Park, MD with the very last song being a home recording. Super Natural History will be released on CD, as a 12-inch colored vinyl LP and on all digital platforms.
Hippie Sabotage Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube for Viral Tove Lo Remix Photo
Hippie Sabotage Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube for Viral Tove Lo Remix
Hippie Sabotage kicks off the year with one of their biggest career accomplishments to date, with their viral hit remix of Tove Lo’s “Habits (Stay High)” reaching 1B views on YouTube. The alt-psych-rock duo received recognition from Billboard and NME for this achievement. Listen to the new remix now!

From This Author - Michael Major


LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows for the 3rd Week in a Row in Total Viewers to Its Most-Watched Week Since February 2021LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows for the 3rd Week in a Row in Total Viewers to Its Most-Watched Week Since February 2021
January 4, 2023

During the week of Dec. 19, 2022, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” scored its most-watched week in Total Viewers (2.628 million) since February 2021 – since the week of 2/15/21. In addition, “Live” hit a new season high in Households (1.8 rating) and matched the prior week’s season high among Women 25-54 (0.7 rating).
VIDEO: Watch the EVIL DEAD RISE Movie TrailerVIDEO: Watch the EVIL DEAD RISE Movie Trailer
January 4, 2023

Return to the iconic horror franchise, “Evil Dead Rise,” with writer/director Lee Cronin. The movie stars Lily Sullivan (“I Met a Girl,” “Barkskins”), Alyssa Sutherland (“The Mist,” “Vikings”), Morgan Davies (“Storm Boy,” “The End”), Gabrielle Echols (“Reminiscence”) and introducing Nell Fisher (“Northspur”). Watch the new video trailer now!
Jefferson Berry to Release 'Dreams of Modern Living' This MonthJefferson Berry to Release 'Dreams of Modern Living' This Month
January 4, 2023

The Urban Acoustic Coalition bandleader has produced an album of guitar and vocals that is centered on stories. The themes of the good love, the bad love and these days of strange that were on display on Double Deadbolt Logic (2020) and Soon! (2021) by Jefferson Berry & the UAC are given clarity on Dreams of Modern Living.
Gothic-Folk Duo Charming Disaster Are Releasing Their Fifth AlbumGothic-Folk Duo Charming Disaster Are Releasing Their Fifth Album
January 4, 2023

The album was produced by band members Ellia Bisker and Jeff Morris, half the tracks recorded at Figure 8 in Brooklyn, NY, the rest at Tonal Park in Takoma Park, MD with the very last song being a home recording. Super Natural History will be released on CD, as a 12-inch colored vinyl LP and on all digital platforms.
Hippie Sabotage Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube for Viral Tove Lo RemixHippie Sabotage Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube for Viral Tove Lo Remix
January 4, 2023

Hippie Sabotage kicks off the year with one of their biggest career accomplishments to date, with their viral hit remix of Tove Lo’s “Habits (Stay High)” reaching 1B views on YouTube. The alt-psych-rock duo received recognition from Billboard and NME for this achievement. Listen to the new remix now!
share