Hammock Release Double Single 'It's In This Lie'/'It's OK To Be Afraid Of The Universe'

Nashville atmospheric, post-rock duo Hammock have released their latest double single "It's in This Lie" w/ "It's OK to Be Afraid of the Universe" today, off their upcoming 12th studio album Love in the Void, due out on January 27 via their own Hammock Music thru Secretly Distribution. Pre-order Love In The Void here.

Discussing "It's in This Lie", Hammock's Marc Byrd stated, "This song has an immediacy to it... like the sound of a foundation crumbling. We don't want people sleeping to this one... it's about waking up."

Adding in regards to the increasingly acutely titled "It's OK to Be Afraid of the Universe," Byrd added, "This song has seven different sections and none of them repeat in the same way throughout the song. It's a strange sonic trip and I think it's one of the best things we've ever done. It's a rewarding listening experience if enough attention and patience are given to it. The title was quietly spoken by one of our studio engineers in the middle of a conversation. I paused and asked him, 'What did you just say?' He repeated the phrase and I immediately said to him that it would be the title of one of the songs on the album... Thanks Scotty."

Love In The Void was largely recorded in Nashville, co-produced with Grammy nominated engineer Chad Howat. The album features the ethereal voice of Christine Byrd (Lumenette), with Matt Kidd (Slow Meadow) bringing his spirit, piano skills, knowledge of technology, and orchestrating sensibilities.

With Love in the Void, Byrd and Andrew Thompson looked to create a space for nostalgic reflection - that type of universal yearning and longing we've all experienced at different times in our lives. As well as encourage us to slow down to notice, to experience, and to appreciate the things hiding in plain sight, that we take for granted everyday.

Love in the Void is an album that looks to the future, seizes the present, and unabashedly relishes the experiences and bonds that bring meaning to our days. Known for crafting orchestral works of stirring cinematic ambience, on Love in the Void Hammock bring guitar-forward, heart-pounding urgency to songs that shout through and shatter the static of complacency.

Love In the Void is not a negative existential statement. Discussing the concept behind it, Byrd offered: "Life can sometimes feel like an empty void but then there are those moments when everything seems shot through with ineffable beauty... the kind that takes your breath away or leaves a lump in your throat. Instead of seeing the void as negative, maybe the void can become the entry point for love. Maybe if we all could acknowledge our own inner void, we could learn to be more vulnerable with each other. To do a better job at loving each other, and making love a verb. When we choose to love in the void, we choose each other."

Over the years Hammock have built a wide ranging group of loyal fans, from Ricky Gervais to Wayne Coyne, Jónsi to NBA all-star forward Kevin Love, their music crossing barriers and touching people deeply. Even at its quietest, Hammock's music has always had great depth, conveying the everyday challenges we face both internally and with one another. And with Love in the Void, they have created their most complex and powerful work to date.

Listen to the new single here: