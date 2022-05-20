Guccihighwaters Releases Major Label Debut EP 'Heartbreak Highway'

Genre-defying artist, producer, and songwriter guccihighwaters has released his major label debut EP, heartbreak highway. The six-track collection is available to stream and download beginning today via Public Consumption in partnership with Elektra Music Group. To celebrate the EP's arrival, guccihighwaters has unveiled a brand new official music video for intimate piano ballad, "believe." Watch the Ross Ginsberg-directed visual below!

"My goal with this new EP was to showcase how much I've grown over the years, especially with my lyrics and vocals," shares guccihighwaters. "I've been having so much fun experimenting with new sounds, and I truly believe this is my best music yet. I'm so glad to put it out into the world."

In late 2021, guccihighwaters holed up in a Los Angeles studio with producer Courtney Ballard [Waterparks]. He absorbed the spirit of diverse inspirations, ranging from Lionel Richie's "Dancing on the Ceiling" and the Drive Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to The Weeknd. "Courtney played a bunch of eighties beats for me," guccihighwaters recalls. "I was into a lot of synth-revival music, so it was cool to hear where it came from. I took the synths and the drum grooves and morphed my style to fit those elements. It felt natural."

guccihighwaters announced his signing to Public Consumption last month alongside the release of tracks "crash my car" and "devil on my shoulder." Earlier this month, he formally announced the heartbreak highway EP and unveiled the synth-driven single "the chase'' alongside an official music video. Signifying a new era in guccihighwaters' ever-evolving sound, the EP's early releases arrived to immediate praise from Alt Press, Consequence, Ones To Watch, and more.

guccihighwaters is currently on the road in North America supporting nothing,nowhere. The 25-city trek kicked off last month and will conclude on May 27 in New York, NY at Irving Plaza. The bill also includes Poorstacy, carolesdaughter, and Snarls. This fall, guccihighwaters will support nothing,nowhere. on tour in the UK and Europe. A complete list of upcoming tour dates can be found below. Tickets for all shows are available HERE.

heartbreak highway follows guccihighwaters' 2021 album joke's on you. Arriving to widespread acclaim, KERRANG! promised, "Whatever genre you label the tunes, the music of guccihighwaters doesn't joke around when it comes to conveying emotion in its rawest form." Alt Press lauded the "accomplished artist poised to be a star," while Ones To Watch proclaimed, "the sounds from singer/producer Morgan Murphy are as raw as it gets." Billboard applauded standout single "rock bottom" [feat. nothing,nowhere.] as "the highlight of guccihighwaters' joke's on you album," and NME praised the track as "an introspective blend of alt-rock and dark hip-hop flourishes - a marked progression from the online emo scene."

Watch the new music video here:

Listen to the new EP here:

guccihighwaters North American Tour Dates

May 20, 2022 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

May 21, 2022 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

May 22, 2022 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

May 24, 2022 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

May 25, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

May 27, 2022 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

guccihighwaters UK and European Tour Dates

November 12, 2022 - Leeds, UK - Drown U Out

November 13, 2022 - Oxford, UK - O2 Academy 2

November 14, 2022 - Nottingham, UK - Bodega Social Club

November 15, 2022 - Newcastle, UK - The Cluny

November 17, 2022 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Studio Warehouse

November 18, 2022 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

November 19, 2022 - Dublin, Ireland - Dublin Academy Green Room

November 20, 2022 - Belfast, UK - Limelight 2

November 22, 2022 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2

November 23, 2022 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

November 24, 2022 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

November 26, 2022 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

November 27, 2022 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine

November 28, 2022 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

November 30, 2022 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

December 01, 2022 - Hamburg, Germany - Uebel & Gefährlich

December 02, 2022 - Berlin, Germany - Gretchen

December 03, 2022 - Warsaw, Poland - Klub Proxima

December 05, 2022 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna

December 06, 2022 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvarium Klub

December 07, 2022 - Vienna, Austria - Grelle Forelle

December 09, 2022 - Milan, Italy - Magnolia

December 10, 2022 - Zurich, Switzerland - Exil Club

December 11, 2022 - Munich, Germany - Freiheitshalle

December 12, 2022 - Paris, France - Les Etoiles

December 14, 2022 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Nazca

December 15, 2022 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala La Nau