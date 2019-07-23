Grammy-Nominated Dream Theater Announces North American Tour Leg

Two-time Grammy-nominated and millions-selling progressive music titans Dream Theater are currently in the middle of a successful European tour. With three weeks left on that run, the band is turning its attention back to North America with the announcement of the next leg of the acclaimed The Distance Over Time Tour - Celebrating 20 Years of Scenes From A Memory. The next leg of the tour will kick off at the end of September and run through mid-November.

The 27-date trek will see the band making stops at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium on Saturday October 5 and North Charleston Performing Arts Center on October 8. Tickets go on sale Friday July 26 at 10am at Ticketmaster.com, LiveNation.com, the venue box offices, and Ticketmaster. Information on tickets for all upcoming shows as well as VIP packages can be found at www.dreamtheater.net.

The first leg of tour gathered plenty of critical acclaim and fan praise due in large part to the diverse setlist the band created. Dream Theater featured tracks from their latest release Distance Over Time (InsideOutMusic /Sony Music) and selections from their 30-year career along with a nightly celebration of the 20th Anniversary of their seminal concept album Metropolis Part 2: Scenes From A Memory that the band performed in its entirety. The band will continue that trend on the Fall tour to create an evening of over 2 hours and 45 minutes of Dream Theater at their masterful best making this a concert event to not be missed.

The world has now had a chance to experience the latest release, Distance Over Time. After landing at the #1 spot on the iTunes Top Album Chart the day it was released, the album has gone on to be an instant classic among fans and critics alike. The album landed at #5 on the Top Current Album Chart and debuted at #24 on the Billboard 200. It also found a home at #2 on the Hard Music Chart and #3 on the Rock Chart. The band also garnered over 10 million total streams for Distance Over Time through release week, a career high for the band in the streaming age. The latest addition to Dream Theater's impressive catalog is now available to purchase in various configurations at: https://dream-theater.lnk.to/DistanceOverTime.

Progressive metal pioneers Dream Theater- James LaBrie (Vocals), John Petrucci (Guitars), Jordan Rudess (Keyboards), John Myung (Bass), and Mike Mangini (Drums) - share a unique bond with one of the most passionate fan bases around the globe as evidenced by their two GRAMMY® Award nominations and 15 million records sold worldwide. The 1992 opus Images & Words received a gold certification and landed on Rolling Stone's coveted"100 Greatest Metal Albums of All-Time." Guitar World placed the follow-up Awake at #1 on "Superunknown: 50 Iconic Albums That Defined 1994." 1996's A Change of Seasons notably soundtracked NBC's coverage of Downhill Skiing at the 2002 Winter Olympics. Fans voted the 1999 Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory the "Number One All-Time Progressive Rock Album" in a 2012 Rolling Stone poll. Not to mention, it ranked as the "15th Greatest Concept Album" by Classic Rock. 2009 saw Black Clouds & Silver Linings crash the Billboard Top 200 at #6 as A Dramatic Turn of Events [2011] and Dream Theater [2013] maintained a three-peat in the chart's Top 10. Consequence of Sound dubbed 2016's The Astonishing, "An absolutely unique experience." Beyond three platinum and two gold videos, the group was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame in 2010. On its 14th full-length and first release for InsideOutMusic / Sony Music, Distance Over Time, the band recharge the brotherhood that has kept them creating music together for over 30 years. It's Dream Theater at their most dynamic, direct, and definitive.

Photo credit: Mark Maryanovich





