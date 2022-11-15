Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Goon Release 'Red Ladder' EP & Announce North American tour

Nov. 15, 2022  

Goon have released the 'Red Ladder' EP, a collection of alternate takes, b-sides, and demos from their acclaimed new album 'Hour of Green Evening,' including "Yet Another Window," a powerful, new version of album standout "Another Window."

Accompanying the release of 'Red Ladder,' Goon have also announced an extensive North American run supporting rising UK pop-shoegazers Jadu Heart. The tour kicks off January 23rd at the Echoplex in Los Angeles and comcludes at The Foundry in Philadelphia. Tickets are on sale now!

Goon began as songwriter Kenny Becker's Bandcamp solo project in 2015. Partisan Records released the band's first album Heaven is Humming, as well as EPs Happy Omen & Dusk of Punk, praised by NPR, Rolling Stone, Stereogum, BBC Radio, FADER, VICE, Los Angeles Times, and more.

After several band members departed for other jobs, cities, and life experiences, Becker recruited a new band - Andy Polito on drums, Dillon Peralta on guitar, and Tamara Simons on bass - and set about recording a second LP, Hour of Green Evening, in Glendale, CA with producer and engineer Phil Hartunian and Alex Fischel from Spoon who plays piano & synth on the record.

Earning a reputation of being your favorite band's favorite band, Goon has collaborated with illuminati hotties & invited to share stages with Lucy Dacus, Jean Dawson, and Grandaddy. Reggie Watts, Shame, Grizzly Bear's Ed Droste and others have also been vocal supporters of the band.

The evolution of Goon has come to full fruition on Hour of Green Evening. It's the band's most complete statement, engaging all aspects of their sound to stunning effect. With lyrics that are emotive without being melodramatic & music that is artful without being pretentious, Becker approaches this album like his favorite impressionist painters (he also creates all the bands' art) - focusing on the emotional over the physical, a feeling over something tangible. Becker also has sinus polyps impairing his ability to hear & smell, so he can only record during certain windows. Goon nevertheless builds lush worlds à la Sparklehorse & Boards of Canada .

It's a record of melodic richness and finely textured production, slipping easily between heavy guitars and glimmering vocals, a fullness that comforts but never overwhelms. The songs have a melancholy to them, but they never succumb to hopelessness, knowing at the heart of the darkest night there is still light, goodness, and maybe even someone else there to help you wander through.

Listen to the new EP here:



