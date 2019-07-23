Goo Goo Dolls Announce 2019 Fall Headlining Tour

Multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have announced they will be embarking on a nationwide headlining tour in support of their forthcoming album, Miracle Pill (Warner Records). The tour kicks off in Austin, TX on October 25th and will visit over 20 cities across North America before wrapping in Toronto, ON on November 25th. Joining them on select dates of the tour will be special guests, The Unlikely Candidates and Beach Slang. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 26th at 10:00 AM local time. For more information on VIP Packages and tickets, visit GooGooDolls.com.

Goo Goo Dolls' highly anticipated 12th studio album Miracle Pill will be out on September 13th, 2019 via Warner Records. Pre-orders for the album are live now HERE and limited edition merch bundles are also available through the band's online store HERE. Each pre-order purchase unlocks a brand new instant grat track entitled "Money, Fame and Fortune", the second offering from Miracle Pill.

Last week, the band released their colorful new music video for the album's first single "Miracle Pill", which was directed by Ed Gregory & Dan Cooper. Billboard exclusively premiered the piece, stating that it's "a vibrant pairing of lyrics and visual" that "illustrates their ability as a rock force". As of last week, "Miracle Pill" ranks as Hot AC Radio's most added song.

Goo Goo Dolls are currently in the midst of a massive co-headlining amphitheater tour alongside GRAMMY-winning band Train that has been met with widespread acclaim. The run will continue throughout the summer before concluding on August 17, 2019 in Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center. Goo Dolls will then embark on several South American tour dates before starting their North American headlining run, including a highly anticipated appearance at the iconic music festival Rock in Rio on September 29th, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro.

FALL DATES

October 25th - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall^

October 26th - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center - Selena Auditorium^

October 27th - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theater +

October 29th - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theater^

October 30th - Wichita, KS - Orpheum Theatre - Wichita^

November 1st - Rapid City, SD - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Arena^

November 2nd - Sioux City, IA - Orpheum Theatre - Sioux City^

November 3rd - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place^

November 5th - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Theater^

November 6th - Davenport, IA - Adler Theatre^

November 8th - Kalamazoo, MI - Kalamazoo State Theater*

November 9th - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center*

November 10th - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater*

November 12th - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre*

November 13th - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall*

November 15th - Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli Theatre*

November 16th - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre*

November 17th - Charleston, SC - Charleston Gaillard Center*

November 19th - Richmond, VA - The Carpenter Theatre*

November 20th - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre*

November 25th - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

CURRENT TOUR DATES, ALREADY ANNOUNCED

July 23rd - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre #

July 24th - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center #

July 26th - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center #

July 27th - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts #

July 28th - Gilford, NH @ Meadowbrook Music Pavilion #

July 30th - Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Park Pavilion #

August 1st - Scranton, PA @ Pavilion at Montage Mountain #

August 2nd - Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center #

August 3rd - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater #

August 5th - Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood Amphitheatre #

August 6th - Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest #

August 7th - Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion #

August 9th - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion #

August 10th - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion #

August 11th - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena #

August 14th - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

August 16th - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center #

August 17th - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center #

September 22nd - Recife, Brazil @ Estádio do Arruda ~

September 25th - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque ~

September 27th - Curitiba, Brazil @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski ~

September 29th - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Rock in Rio 2019 ~

October 2nd - Lima, Peru @ Estadio Monumental

^With The Unlikely Candidates

*With Beach Slang

+Special Guest TBC

#Co-headlining dates with Train

~Supporting Bon Jovi





