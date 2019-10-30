Goldroom Kicks Off North American Live Band Tonight

Los Angeles songwriter/producer Goldroom - aka Josh Legg - will release his two-part album, Plunge / Surface, this Friday, November 1 via Downtown, kicking off a run of live band dates across North America tonight in Portland, OR, running thru November 16 in New York (all dates below).



In his life and in his music, the ocean has served as an endless source of inspiration for Goldroom, transforming the rhythm of the waves into sublimely transportive electronic music built on lush melodies and vast, yet graceful, arrangements. So when he suffered a potentially disastrous accident in the ocean-breaking his neck while bodysurfing in Mexico in June 2017-the longtime sailor was profoundly rattled. Though the incident briefly unmoored him, its aftermath ultimately sparked the making of Plunge / Surface: a two-part album that marks Goldroom's most ambitious and fascinating work so far.



The follow-up to Goldroom's 2016 full-length debut West of the West, Plunge / Surface abounds in radically different tones and textures - while Plunge magnifies its moody intensity with a decidedly unpolished sound, Surface delivers a classically escapist take on dance music. The distinct sensibilities of the two recordings trace back to key moments in his recovery process.



While Legg is an avid beach, surf & sailing lover, his love also transcends into his advocacy, helping to highlight the effects of climate change and pollution on marine life, and working with Global Bright Light.

Listen to five songs off the new album below.



Tour Dates:



10/30 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

10/31 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

11/01 - Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

11/07 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Music Club

11/08 - San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine

11/09 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

11/13 - Washington DC @ Union Stage

11/14 - Boston, MA @ Sonia's

11/16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

12/06 - Las Vegas, NV @ Intersect

12/27 - Atlanta, GA @ Ravine (DJ) ^

12/28 - Chicago, IL @ Park West (DJ) ^

12/31 - Nashville, TN @ Nashville Underground (DJ) ^

^ Chromeo

Photo Credit: Jasmine Safaeian





Related Articles View More Music Stories