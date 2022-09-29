Glimmers Announces Southwest Dreaming Fall Headlining Tour

Atlanta-based pop/rock band, glimmers, are thrilled to announce their Southwest Dreaming Tour. The tour will kick off with a hometown show in Atlanta, GA at Vinyl on November 11th, where they'll be opening for The Dangerous Summer. After that, they'll be visiting over 10 cities across the southwest including stops in Dallas, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA and Las Vegas, NV before wrapping up in Nashville, TN at The Cobra on December 11th.

This announcement comes off the heels of the release of the band's latest single, "Dreaming," out now via Common Ground Collective. "Dreaming" continues to build on the band's new era as the track reflects on the feeling of liking the fantasy that you have in your head of someone as opposed to who they actually are in real life.

Earlier this summer, the band released, "Scared to Lose," a track that mixes the band's love of melodic piano and hopelessly romantic lyrics. Alongside the song, the band also shared the first of a collection of cinematic music videos that follow the journey of finding yourself as you go through the ups and downs of a relationship.

In early 2020, five friends who'd been playing music together since the summer of 2019 decided to put a fresh stamp on their collective, glimmers. Meeting separately but all through mutual friends, the five members of glimmers formed as the backing band of Atlanta artist Maggie Schneider - but what started as a backing band quickly became a family.

The band introduced itself to the world through two complementary EPs, Cluttered Heart and Worlds Apart. Releasing standout singles like "For Me It's You" and "Not Good at Goodbyes," both projects encapsulate the feeling of being the main character in a coming-of-age movie. The songs garnered positive attention from outlets like Alternative Press, Emo Nite, and Hot Topic.

Now, glimmers is ready to share the newest iteration of their sound. The pop/rock group's new music is influenced by the songwriting of Mayday Parade, Julia Michaels, and The Band Camino. Get ready for a new and honest chapter about the games we play in our relationships.

glimmers is about connection-whether it be the friendship of the bandmates or the intimate connection felt between the band and their fans at a live show.

Watch the new lyric video here: