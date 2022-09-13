Glenn Astro & Hulk Hodn Unveil New Album 'Ghosts'

Glenn Astro and Hulk Hodn have unveiled their highly anticipated Ghosts LP with Kommerz Records! Focus track "Sunshine" features the incredible UK singer-songwriter Treasure Bloom, bringing the duo's idiosyncratic identity to life.

Glenn Astro and Hulk Hodn are connected through a long-lasting musical friendship. With their Detroit-inspired house releases, they gained wider recognition by critics and listeners alike. Nevertheless, they've never been one-dimensional artists. Berlin-based Glenn Astro's diversified approach to production as showcased on labels such as NinjaTune and Tartelet bridges the gaps between ambient, hip-hop, techno and bass.

Packed full of lo-fi beats, Ghosts showcases collaboration between Glenn Astro and Hulk Hodn, one of the German beat scene's most influential producers who continues to consolidate his sonic personality as a German underground hip-hop legend, part of the original "Hi-Hat Club", a producer vinyl series on Melting Pot in 2009, and congenial partner of legendary underground rapper Retrogott. Known for bridging gaps between genres, they create a truly unique kaleidoscope of sound. The duo's idiosyncratic identity makes them true trailblazers of their time.

Their focus single "Sunshine" features UK singer-songwriter Treasure Bloom previously released his "Nostalgia" project via Kommerz Records. When he met his Berlin-based A&R's they introduced him to producer Glenn Astro, multifaceted producer with releases on Ninja Tune under his belt. In one night the two produced nostalgic lo-fi pop tune "Sunshine" reflecting on the talented singer's ambitions and his inner demons causing doubts. Beautifully dense songwriting and grimy production inspired by greats such as Dijon and Frank Ocean.

Gathering a cult-like following through with records on Sichtexot and ENTBS and shows with rapper Retrogott, the duo develops their exploration of new aesthetics even further through synthesized soundscapes and numerous collaborations with young talent from all over the world.

Photographer Credits: Lukas Nixdorff