Gibson Generation Group And MyMusicRx Unite To Offer Virtual Guitar Lessons For Sick Kids and More

Gibson and MyMusicRx, the Children's Cancer Association (CCA)'s flagship program, are joining forces to bring the healing power of music to kids facing cancer and other serious illnesses. Starting today, June 8, 18 talented young Gibson Generation Group (G3) artists will provide a virtual music mentorship for CCA-served children by sharing guitar lessons and giving hospitalized kids the chance to learn how to play an instrument. All performances and clips can be viewed by the public at MyMusicRx.org 24/7 and for free, starting today, June 8.

Gibson and CCA will release multiple performances from 24 year-old-singer, songwriter and guitar phenomenon, Marcus King, on MyMusicRx's and Gibson's channels between June 8 and June 19. King recently released his debut solo album El Dorado, a sonic exploration of classic rock, blues, southern R&B and country-soul where subtle acoustics and pedal steel shines bright alongside raucous electric guitars. King teamed with Dan Auerbach to produce the album which is available on Fantasy Records, Here. A fourth-generation musician, Marcus is the namesake of the Marcus King Band, and is quickly becoming one of the most soulful voices of his generation. For more information please visit: www.marcuskingband.com.

View the Gibson and MyMusicRxtrailer featuring Marcus King, the Gibson Generation Group and Children's Cancer Association kids: Here.

Watch and share the virtual guitar lessons from the Gibson Generation Group and Marcus King: Here.

Watch and share the first performance and interview with Marcus King featuring the song "Where I'm Headed": Here.

From June 8-19, a guitar giveaway will round out the partnership, serving as a virtual fundraiser for MyMusicRx. Participants can donate for the chance to win one of six Gibson, Epiphone and Kramer guitars. Each winner will receive interactive guitar lessons through a year-long subscription to the Amped Guitar audio augmented reality learning APP and a swag bag of Gibson merch. Proceeds from guitar giveaway will directly support MyMusicRx's efforts to engage hospitalized kids and teens bedside and online with a "Self-Prescribed Music Experience" - tailored, one-on-one music experiences designed to relieve their stress, anxiety and the perception of pain. Donate to win the MyMusicRx Gibson Guitar Giveaway, here: https://joyrx.rallyup.com/gibson.

For more than 24 years, MyMusicRx's trained music specialists have been engaging hospitalized kids of all ages and diagnoses, playing music for and with them and their families. State-of-the-art music carts are stocked with high-quality instruments for kids to explore and tablets loaded with musical games and apps. The program extends online at MyMusicRx.org with exclusive artist performances and music lessons - available to kids and teens free-of-charge 24/7. Live, in-hospital concerts complete the MyMusicRx experience. Learn how you can help MyMusicRx support the shift in program delivery by donating to the Joy Response Fund at joyrx.org/donate.

"The children and families we serve are even more deeply impacted during this time of quarantine and social distancing - which is why we're rapidly innovating ways to create and share Joy," said Danielle York, President and General Manager, CCA. "We are so grateful to Gibson and Marcus King for helping us find new and exciting ways to virtually connect these kids with the healing power of music."

"We established the G3 Gibson Generation Group less than a year ago to provide support and inspiration to the next generation of musicians," says James 'JC' Curleigh, President and CEO of Gibson. "Now the G3 musicians and Marcus King are providing creative support and vital inspiration to kids in need through our partnership with MyMusicRX. It's simply awesome to see the next generation taking care of each other during these challenging times." From June 3-19, donate to win one of the following guitars below for the MyMusicRx Gibson Guitar Giveaway, here: https://joyrx.rallyup.com/gibson.

MyMusicRx Gibson Guitar Giveaway features the following Gibson, Epiphone and Kramer guitars, images clockwise: Casino (Vintage Sunburst), Les Paul Tribute (Satin Cherry Sunburst), Les Paul Tribute (Satin Honeyburst), Les Paul Tribute (Satin Iced Tea), Masterbuilt Acoustic (Vintage Sunburst Satin), Assault Plus (Vintage Sunburst).

