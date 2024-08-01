Gia Ford Details Her Highly-Anticipated Debut Album 'Transparent Things'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alternative pop visionary GIA FORD has announced her much-anticipated debut album TRANSPARENT THINGS out September 13 via Chrysalis Records. Recorded in Los Angeles at the renowned Sound City Studios with legendary producer Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers’ Stranger in the Alps and Punisher), TRANSPARENT THINGS is an immersive collection that showcases GIA’s ability to craft songs like no other artist of her generation. Pre-order the album are available here.

For GIA, those figures on the fringes of society are by far the most fascinating. Her songs tell the stories of the downtrodden to the downright dangerous. And through them, we begin to hear familiar, uncomfortable truths about ourselves. The theme of alienation runs through the album.

“Most of the characters in these songs are outcasts, all with unique ways of feeling on the periphery, somehow,” GIA says. While each song operates in its own realm, their subject matters create a throughline of eccentricity that turns TRANSPARENT THINGS into an odyssey of outcasts.

“Thematically it has a mythical quality, stemming from the repeated references to creatures, ghosts and undefined spirits. It’s a world of its own, where the characters have more in common than I initially thought was possible.”

Arguably no song better encapsulates the character of “the other” than the newly released single “Paint Me Like a Woman.’” The song is from the perspective of a woman who feels herself morphing into the villain as a result of abuse and mistreatment at the hands of all the men in her life.

GIA explains: “It is a look inside her mind as she feels herself drifting away from who she really is; allowing her rage to weave itself into the fabric of her being. It's a comment on how we hurt each other, how we change each other, and a question: who gets punished for this terrible nature we have all, to varying degrees, embodied?”

Transparent Things Track Listing:

Poolside Loveshot Alligator Buzzing On You Falling In Love Again Paint Me Like A Woman Try Changing Housewife Dreams Of America Don’t Down Me Out The Porcupine Our Mutual Friend

After supporting labelmate Marika Hackman and Francis of Delirium at shows earlier this year, GIA is excited to announce her first headlining UK tour kicking off this November. Prior to the headlining shows, GIA will perform at festivals across the UK this summer including Soundhood Hackney, Latitude Festival, Green Man Festival and Rock N Roll Circus.

GIA’s haunting vocals, extraordinary gift for storytelling and her timeless sound, matched with her mesmerizing stage presence, have seen her garner support from The Independent, Rolling Stone UK, DIY, NME, Clash, Dork, The Line of Best Fit, 6 Music and Gay Times, and tipped as a One to Watch by The Independent, The Sun and Record of the Day.

Gia Ford Live Dates

Summer Shows:

Jun 13 - Soundhood Hackney, London

July 25 - Latitude Festival

Aug 15 - Green Man Festival

Aug 31 - Rock N Roll Circus Festival

UK Headline Tour:

Nov 11 - The Prince Albert, Brighton - TICKETS

Nov 14 - St Matthias Church, London - TICKETS

Nov 16 - Live at Leeds Festival, Leeds

Nov 17 - YES (Basement), Manchester - TICKETS

Nov 18 - McChuills, Glasgow - TICKETS

Nov 19 - Sidney & Matilda, Sheffield - TICKETS

Photo Credit: Melanie Lehmann

