Gentlemens Dub Club's x Eva Lazarus Release Single 'High Hopes'

It’s the next cut coming from their upcoming new studio album due out June 9.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Gentleman's Dub Club have teamed up with the inimitable force of nature Eva Lazarus on their new single, "High Hopes," which comes out today via Easy Star Records. It's the next cut coming from their upcoming new studio album due out June 9.

The song is a heavy-grooving one drop riddim that has all the hallmarks of another classic GDC sing-along anthem. Laced with the songwriting and production wizardry of Brad Baloo (The Nextmen), "High Hopes" is an already essential cut for lovers of feel-good summertime reggae.

"'High Hopes' came out of a bunch of writing sessions we did with the genius Brad Baloo prior to starting the LP sessions," says GDC's bassist/vocalist Toby Davies. "We wanted to make something heavy but uplifting; something we could play in the club and at festivals. Once we'd got the main hook written, we realized it would be a great opportunity to have Johnny play off a female vocalist, and the first name that came to mind was Eva Lazarus: she's an unbelievable singer and we thought had the perfect delivery to jump on the song. The way Johnny and Eva lock in and bounce off each other on the record is so satisfying, and already, after one tour with it in the set, when we perform it live the place goes absolutely bonkers!"

Lazarus, best known for her own recordings with Mungo's Hi Fi, Zed Axis, and many others, also was a featured guest on GDC's earlier single, "Fire In The Hole," from their album Dubtopia. So her presence on the song is a welcome return to the GDC family. She joined the band when they played two sold out shows in Bristol at the start of March, which is where the music video for the track was filmed. The music video segues partly through to a drum & bass remix version (produced by Selecta J-Man) of the song, but, don't worry - the remix will be coming out later this year.

Look for more news about the upcoming full-length Gentleman's Dub Club album, produced by Brad Baloo, coming soon.

Photo Credit: Fatty 35mm



