Gary Jamze discusses his Dash Radio show, airing weekly on Dash Dance X, and announces March schedule

Recently featured guest mixes on the show include Vintage Culture, Ammo Avenue and Mendo, plus interviews with Robbie Rivera, Myd, Afrojack, Franky Wah and more

Los Angeles, CA - March 2, 2021 Dash Radio DJ and presenter Gary Jamze has wrapped up his February schedule this past weekend by featuring Brazilian DJ and producer Vintage Culture in a guest mix "SolidSession Mix" segment on his weekly Dash Radio show Mixdown with Gary Jamze. He also included interviews with legendary house music producer Robbie Rivera and with Los Angeles-based dance music newcomers Syence in a segment of the show called Artist Access Area. He featured UK duo Prospa's new single 'Burns No More' as this week's Baddest Beat, which is his track of the week.

Vintage Culture's mix for Gary follows months of high-profile dance artist guest appearances on the show, including guest mixes in January and February from Route 94, Ammo Avenue, Space Jump Salute, Dateless, Mendo, Nathan Dawe and more. Recent interviews on the show have been featured with Solardo, Chris Malinchak, Franky Wah, Afrojack, Myd among many other prolific dance music DJs and producers.

The show airs weekly on Dash Radio's Dance X channel.

Gary says about Mixdown, "I've been producing and hosting the show since 2015, and I'm always blown away by the talent of the artists who I interview and who are featured on the show in the mix. I'm a huge fan already of many of the artists before they appear on the show, but I often become an even bigger fan after hearing what they've put together for us. It's wild to have so much great music to play week after week, and it's so special when we speak to the artists about it, or when they create an exclusive mix for us. I'm grateful to have this opportunity and privilege to play great music for people who want to dance, and who at the moment might only have their bedroom or living room where they can get down."

This week, French producer Bellaire will be joining Gary on the phone and in the SolidSession Mix, and Dutch producer Sam Feldt will be featured in an Artist Access Area segment to talk about his new single 'Stronger' with Kesha. Also coming up in March are guest mixes from Andrew Pololos and Wyatt Marshall, and interviews from artists to be announced.

Mixdown with Gary Jamze airs on Dash Radio's Dance X channel Fridays at 9pm PT/12am ET, Saturdays at 1pm PT/4pm ET, and Sundays at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

Gary's shows can also be heard on his Mixcloud after they air on Dash Radio, and tracklists can be found on his website garyjamze.com.

About Dash Radio: Dash Radio is the global leader in curated, lean-back audio experiences. Since its 2015 launch, Dash has become the world's largest all-original digital broadcaster, empowering many of the world's most prominent artists, influencers and brands to take radio over the top, directly to fans, without fees or subscriptions. Featuring over 80 curator- championed original stations, Dash is available on 50+ platforms - inside nearly every connected car service, smart home product, and iOS device. With no traditional commercials, Dash Radio offers fans the perfect music discovery experience free of charge, while offering brands a more authentic and effective way to engage these audiences worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.dashradio.com.