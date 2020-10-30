Gary Barlow Releases New Track 'Incredible'

The second track taken from his upcoming solo album 'Music Played By Humans,' out Friday 27th November.

Gary Barlow has released 'Incredible,' the second track taken from his upcoming solo album 'Music Played By Humans,' out Friday 27th November.



Listen to 'Incredible' here and pre-order 'Music Played By Humans' here.



The 80-piece orchestra shine bright on this upbeat ode to love as the brass section complements the rhythmic bass alongside Gary's unmistakable vocals. 'Incredible' beautifully nods to the orchestral and big band music which captured Gary's imagination and led to 'Music Played By Humans', an album of original compositions.



Reflecting on the process of recording 'Incredible' and the album, Gary is thankful these special musicians were able to come together and create music: "Looking back, little did I realize how poignant this album would be in a time now that orchestras can't sit in a room together. We finished our last session 2 weeks before lockdown and when I listen to the album now, it brings back some great memories. We have some of the best musicians in the world in London...and they're on my recordings - I'm so lucky."



'Music Played By Humans' is out Friday, November 27

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You