Games We Play to Embark on 'She's The Girl' Tour

Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Games We Play (a.k.a Emmyn Calleiro) has announced his North American headline She’s The Girl Tour.

Kicking off on September 16th at Resonant Head in Oklahoma City, OK, the tour makes a stop at RIOT FEST in Chicago, IL on September 22nd, rolls through the markets on the east coast and Canada, and concludes on November 25th in Birmingham, AL at Saturn. Presales begin on Monday, September 9th at 10am local, with general on-sale starting Friday, September 13th at 10am local. Full tour itinerary is included below. For tickets and more information visit gamesweplay.co.

Earlier this week, Games We Play announced that his brand new single “She’s The Girl” will be released on September 20. The song is available to pre-order and pre-save now HERE. “She’s The Girl” marks the first new music from Games We Play since his debut album Life’s Going Great was released in March via Fueled By Ramen / DCD2.

Life’s Going Great saw Emmyn confront the emotional whiplash of his early 20s. In less than two short years he went viral, signed to his dream record label, found a mentor in Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz, and toured the world supporting his idols (YUNGBLUD, Fall Out Boy, All Time Low, The Band CAMINO). Simultaneously his personal life came crashing down -- he went through a major breakup, left Los Angeles and returned home to Nashville to live with his parents, and struggled with self-image. These highs and lows formed the basis of Life's Going Great. As things began taking a turn for the better, Emmyn realized it wasn’t done, and decided to go back to the studio to finish telling the full story. Now, with introspection and a tad less sarcasm, life really is going great for Emmyn. Recorded across London, Nashville, and Los Angeles with creative kindred spirit and producer Larry Hibbitt (Marmozets, Nothing But Thieves, Dinosaur Pile-Up), the album continues to showcase Emmyn’s quick wit and aptitude for anthemic song-craft.

Emmyn paved the way for Life’s Going Great with the hyper catchy “All My Untalented Friends (Ooo La La),” the emotionally charged “too young,” and the vulnerable earworm “Pretty Boy.” Also included on the album are Emmyn’s latest singles “Girl Shaped Crater,” which Rolling Stone hailed as a “song you need to know,” and the gleefully spiteful “Petty Enemy.”

Games We Play She’s The Girl Tour Dates

September 16, 2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head

September 17, 2024 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar

September 19, 2024 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI

September 20-22, 2024 - Chicago, IL - RIOT FEST*

November 07, 2024 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

November 09, 2024 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

November 11, 2024 - London, ON - Rum Runners Music Hall

November 12, 2024 - Kitchener, ON - The Hub

November 14, 2024 - Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks

November 15, 2024 - Ottawa, ON - The 27 Club

November 16, 2024 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Reits PDB

November 19, 2024 - Hartford, CT - The Webster Theater

November 20, 2024 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

November 21, 2024 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall’s

November 23, 2024 - Durham, NC - Local 506

November 25, 2024 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

*Festival Appearance

Photo credit: Ashley Osborn

