G. Love Announces 2nd Annual Cape Cod Rhythm & Blues Festival Lineup

Veteran R&B / blues icon Garrett Duton (G. Love) of G. Love & Special Sauce returns to Nauset Beach this fall for a reprisal of his inaugural sell-out event, the Cape Cod Roots & Blues Festival. The one-day celebration of music, community, and Cape Cod beach culture will take place September 14, 2019 in Orleans, Massachusetts, with sets from Citizen Cope, Chadwick Stokes and The Pintos, Mihali(of Twiddle), Clearcola, plus a generous helping of G. Love & Special Sauce's signature Delta blues, rock, and roots.



With a knockout 2018 event, festival organizers are proud to be expanding with double the food vendors and water stations, plus the introduction of a brand new children's village onsite for year two. With these upgrades, the festival team is confident that all attendees will feel welcome and that the good times will roll.



Last year's inaugural event, which served as a 25th anniversary celebration for G. Love & Special Sauce, was dreamed up by frontman Dutton as an outlet for bringing together some of his most precious commodities: music, family, and home. The town of Orleans, Massachusetts, has been Dutton's resting grounds for almost a decade now, and Cape Cod's famous natural highlights are central in the festival experience.



When Dutton speaks on the festival, his passion for this project is unconfined, and it's evident that bringing his vision to life is worth every bit of the organizational workload: "I'm thrilled to announce the 2nd Annual Cape Cod Roots & Blues Festival," says Dutton. "After last September's perfect launch, our celebration of music, family, community and Cape Cod is back again. I can't wait to jam with my friends and bring a whole lot of love to Nauset Beach."



Cape Cod Roots & Blues Festival kicks off this year with a VIP pre-party on September 13 at Hog Island Beer Co. - the event's exclusive beer provider. The kickoff celebration will feature a special solo acoustic performance by G. Love, and VIP ticket holders will also get priority gate access to the festival the following day. Passes are $100 and are available at www.capecodrootsandblues.com/buy-tickets/. $60 General Admission tickets to the event are also on sale.



The festival is pleased to be partnering with Friends of Nauset Beach as non-profit beneficiaries for yet another year. The organization aims to preserve the environmental integrity of Cape Cod's shore and to educate the public on the importance of sustainability. For more information, please visit www.friendsofnausetbeach.org.



For more information on Cape Cod Roots and Blues Festival, visitwww.capecodrootsandblues.com.



Garrett "G.Love" Dutton, Jeffrey "The Houseman" Clemens, and Jimmy Jazz Prescott celebrated their 25th year as touring and recording artists in 2018. With over 15 records released, this pioneering band has been a huge influence to artists such as Jack White, Jack Johnson, The Avett Brothers, Slightly Stoopid, and many more. With their signature blend of Delta Blues, Hip Hop, Funk, Rock and Roll and Jazz, The Special Sauce have literally created their own funky stew of American music. Expect a high energy mashup of funky beats and songs written from the front porch to get the world smiling and dancing to the positive message of Love and the Blues.





