Four Year Strong to Play Fall US Headline Tour With Special Guests

Fresh off their summer tour with A Day To Remember and The Story So Far, rock band Four Year Strong will embark on a Fall 2024 US Headline Tour. Kicking off on October 30th, the month long run features special guests Free Throw, One Step Closer, and Death Lens. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 2nd at 12pm local time. For more information please visit HERE.

Four Year Strong is currently preparing to release their new album analysis paralysis, out August 9 via Pure Noise Records. Fans can look forward to hearing new music live, including recent singles “bad habit”, “aftermath/afterthought”, “uncooked”, and “daddy of mine”. Pre-orders for analysis paralysis are available now HERE.

When it was time for Four Year Strong to prep what would become their sixth album, analysis paralysis, they were truly, finally, stumped. Vocalist/guitarists Dan O’Connor and Alan Day showed up to producer Will Putney’s studio on day one of recording without a single finished song, in stark contrast to the 40-some ideas they brought to the table for 2020’s Brain Pain.

The two spent those early days in a bedroom at Putney’s house talking about, and listening to, music, desperate for a spark of inspiration. They found it by looking back: at what made Brain Pain a success and even the genesis of Four Year Strong as a band as they rode their trademark sound – pop-punk energy, dexterous riffage and caustic hardcore spirit – to the top of the underground in the late aughts. Within a month, they’d completed nearly 80% of the album, like the ominous, metal-meets-industrial “aftermath / afterthought.” They melded combustible hardcore rhythms with ‘90s alt-rock melodic bliss (“uncooked”), dabbled in rough-around-the-edges reggae (“out of touch”) and swerved between vibe-heavy synths and thunderous breakdowns (“STFIL”).

The result is an album that expands their classic sound in exciting ways – but through it all, it’s unmistakably them: O’Connor and Day’s distinctive vocals atop the airtight rhythm section prowess drummer Jake Massucco and bassist Joe Weiss provide. This deep into their career, there’s really nothing that doesn’t sound like Four Year Strong with these four involved.

analysis paralysis Tracklisting:

1. aftermath / afterthought

2. bad habit

3. maybe it’s me

4. uncooked

5. out of touch

6. daddy of mine

7. dead end friend

8. paranoia

9. STFIL

10. rollercoaster

11. better get better

12. how do i let you go?

Upcoming Festival Dates:

10/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Music Festival

10/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Music Festival

Upcoming Headline Tour Dates:

10/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

11/1 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

11/2 – Lakewood, OH @ Roxy

11/3 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

11/5 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

11/6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

11/8 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

11/9 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

11/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

11/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

11/13 – Bakersfield, CA @ Nile

11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre

11/15 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

11/16 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theatre

11/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

11/20 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

11/22 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl

11/23 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

11/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (heaven)

11/25 – Orlando, FL @ Beacham

11/27 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club (main room)

11/29 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

11/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

12/1 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

Photo Credit: Nia Garza

