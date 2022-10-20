Flying Lotus Shares 'Ozzy's Dungeon' Soundtrack for 'VHS 99'

Flying Lotus unveils his second directorial credit with a segment in the newly released film V/H/S/99. Titled "Ozzy's Dungeon," the segment was directed and scored by Flying Lotus, and co-written with Zoe Cooper.

The accompanying seven-song soundtrack Flying Lotus Presents: Music From The Hit Game Show Ozzy's Dungeon is out today on Warp Records. Reflecting the tone of "Ozzy's Dungeon," which takes place on the set of a children's game show in the '90s, the soundtrack plays with the grainy, lo-fi aesthetics of the era.

V/H/S/99 is a found footage horror anthology film, and the fifth installment in the V/H/S film series that boasts a cult fanbase. V/H/S/99 harkens back to the final punk rock analog days of VHS, while taking one giant leap forward into the hellish new millennium.

In V/H/S/99, a thirsty teenager's home video leads to a series of horrifying revelations. It premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and saw an official release today through Shudder, AMC Network's premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural.

With "Ozzy's Dungeon" Flying Lotus once again expands his boundless resume that includes dynamic accomplishments in sonic and visual arts. "Ozzy's Dungeon" is Flying Lotus' second time directing since 2017's horror film Kuso.

Earlier this year, he scored the main title theme song of the Apple Original documentary series They Call Me Magic. He also signed on to direct and score the sci-fi horror film Ash and signed a deal with XYZ Films and Logical Pictures to produce and direct new projects.

In 2021, he executive produced and scored Netflix's YASUKE anime series, and has created numerous scores for Cartoon Network's Adult Swim programming. Additionally, Ellison has collaborated with David Lynch, Alma Harel, Hiro Murai, Khalil Joseph and Shinichiro Watanabe, and has even been mentored by legendary filmmaker, Terence Malick.

Meanwhile Flying Lotus still finds time for his widely acclaimed audible endeavors. At the Grammys®, he took home Best Progressive R&B Album for his work on Thundercat's It Is What It Is and was also nominated for Producer of the Year, NonClassical.

Listen to the new single here: