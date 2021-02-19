Flula Borg & Go Banana Go! Release 'It's For You...'

Go Banana Go! are back with more completely ridiculous songs guaranteed to have the whole family dancing around the kitchen table. Joined by their good friend, German comedian Flula Borg, the new kids' comedy music trio delivers caffeinated levels of energetic fun on the completely hilarious 5 song EP It's For You...

Go Banana Go! first entered the family music space last spring with their debut album Hi-Ya! which released to rave reviews. After the song "German Lessons" featuring Flula became a fan favorite, the camps decided to join comedic forces to put together a full collection of fantastically silly songs.

The eccentric troupe that consists of LA-based music producer and songwriter Jim Roach, Brian Wecht (also known as "Ninja Brian" from the comedy band NSP), and unintentional comic Flula Borg, aims to have as much fun as possible on their new joint venture. Flula, already known by many in the kids entertainment world for his work in Trolls 2, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Ferdinand, Boss Baby, and Pitch Perfect 2, now brings his dope beats, absurdist humor and spontaneous charm to the world of family music.

Song topics are as out there as one might expect from these three oddballs, with tunes about bugs, toots, rainbow bacon, and more. The group somehow managed to wait until their second album for a song about passing gas but holds nothing back on the first track with "Who Tooted?". The plucky sing-a-long is about one of the most common and embarrassing bodily events, delivered here as a whodunnit, with Flula ultimately learning that everybody toots. "Bugs (Are Disgusting)" is a Randy Newman-inspired unexpected buddy song. Who knew that humans and bugs could get along so well? Guaranteed to get the morning going is "Funky Fresh", a look at a day in the life of Flula that's about as ludicrous as one would expect. If only we could all start our days with enough optimism to make each one the best (and weirdest) it can be.

Poor non-committal Flula just can't settle in anywhere. On "Live in A Banjo" he tries living in banjos, trombones, a drum set, a Pirate ship, and ummm... an elephant? Everything sounds great at first but then he can't help but think of what he's missing out on elsewhere. What's "Rainbow Bacon", you ask? Well, according to Flula, "Ever since I was a child I did wonder: What if you could grab a rainbow from the sky, cure it for 4-5 weeks, and then place it on a biscuit?" "Rainbow Bacon" is a curious attempt to solve this mystery with with some of the craziest imagery possible.

The whole EP was written during the pandemic, with the trio assembling (6 feet apart!) in Brian's backyard in Los Angeles, with Jim on guitar, Brian on piano, Flula on Flula, and occasional feedback from Brian's six-year-old daughter during breaks from school Zoom sessions. (She enthusiastically approves of all the songs.)

It's For You... will be available from Santa Monica Recordings / Kobalt Music everywhere digitally on February 19.

ABOUT GO BANANA GO!

Go Banana Go! is a kids' music project created by Emmy Award winning songwriter and producer Jim Roach (Winner Best Music and Lyrics "Girl You Don't Need Makeup" - Inside Amy Schumer) and Brian Wecht a retired theoretical physicist, whose two bands NSP and Starbomb were the #1 Comedy artists on Billboard for 2018 and 2019, respectively. The two met when Brian's band NSP hired Jim to produce their 2018 record "Cool Patrol", and have been friends ever since, bonding over music and their love of offbeat humor. The band released their debut album Hi-Ya in 2020 which placed multiple #1 songs at Sirius XM's Kids Place Live and earned airplay at family radio stations around the world. The duo was featured at NPR and received rave reviews at various children's media outlets. More at gobananagoband.com

ABOUT FLULA BORG

Born and raised in Germany, the unconventional comic and self described "man of adventure and music and many other items of dopeness" Flula has touched all corners of Hollywood. On the big screen he is perhaps best known for starring in Pitch Perfect 2 and in The Suicide Squad. He's lent his sassy German vocals to several animated projects for kids and adults including Trolls 2, DuckTales, Teen Titans: Go!, and Archer. In the TV world he's been a regular on Conan and seen on Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Good Place, and Silicon Valley among others. With over million collective followers on his social media sites, Flula has won over the masses with his curious and dazzling ways. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube