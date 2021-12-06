Flamango Bay Release New Single 'Fishing For The Sun'

'Fishing for the Sun' is like finally coming to terms with and acknowledging life's hard realities. You were ignoring something and now you've finally gone through what you needed to to be able to face it. Now you're trying to figure out your place in the world moving forward.

"In the case of Ikaika (Gunderson), their gender identity was the thing they were ignoring, and fishing for the sun was how they began to look at it head-on and unpack it. They wrote this song during a very isolated part of quarantine when a lot of people including themself were questioning and contemplating their identity. In astrology your sun sign represents your identity, so fishing for the sun could mean trying to figure out who you are."

Formed in high school, Ikaika Gunderson, Dash Goss Post, and Georgia Manou's soulful fuzzy guitar pop is intertwined with the trio's shared experiences of living in the Bay. Their music is borne of their immersion in the west coast's indie and punk community, as well as their activism in fighting for positive change within it. Happily enough, it also slaps hard.

"The Bay Area's essence has seeped into every thought we've had and all of the art we've made" the group say. "Our schooling taught us a lot about activism and critical thinking skills. The accepting environment of the Bay made us feel comfortable enough to start an indie rock band. Indie and rock music (and most music in general) are straight, white, cis, male-dominated fields, but in the Bay Area there was a scene trying to change that which gave us the confidence to pursue that path."

'Fishing For The Sun' was written by Gunderson amidst a gender identity crisis, and it was the supportive environment cultivated by the prominent genderqueer and transgender element of the group's local music scene that allowed them to explore feelings they suggest they may have pushed away for a long time otherwise.

Listen to the new single here: