Fink Returns To North America For Solo Acoustic Tour, New Album Coming Soon

R'COUP'D today announces the return to North America of globally revered singer/songwriter Fink, who will embark on a solo acoustic tour beginning in September.

"It's been too long since I've been able to get out to the US and Canada for shows. 5 years... Turns out Europe is quite big and requires a large amount of attention ;) This time, I wanted to come back and do something really special, different - something I haven't done since the early days, like a kind of cathartic stripping back of all the layers - just me, my guitars, and a bag full of songs. I wanted to get back to where it all started, and play in great-sounding, intimate rooms - far removed from the wonderful but often-stressful big theatres, festival main stages, and arenas of Europe. I've been waiting to find time for a tour like this for so long, and now it's here. I honestly cannot wait to hit these stages and meet you all - with some bucket list shows down south and some familiar haunts out west - I just can't wait to hit the road, build some memories and sing my heart out..."

Fink will kick off his intimate 18-date run of solo performances in Washington D.C on September 18 at Washington City Winery until his final show at Columbia City Theatre in Seattle on October 17. Other dates include two performances at Rough Trade in Brooklyn; Mod Club in Toronto; Evanston SPACE in Chicago; Gasa Gasa in New Orleans; and The Troubadour in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on May 17 at 10AM local time. For more information visit:

www.finkmusic.co.uk

Fink has had a storied and immensely respected career since his beginnings as a DJ/producer and the release of the underground trip-hop classic Fresh Produce LP in 2000. Soon thereafter he was called upon to write and produce songs for the likes of Amy Winehouse, whom he met just before she signed her first record deal. It was through his work writing and delivering demo vocals for others that his passion as a songwriter, guitarist, and record producer started to manifest into a career of his own.

His first solo outing as newly formed Fink, singer-songwriter, came in 2006 with the release of his debut album on Ninja Tune, Biscuits for Breakfast. Fink's ability to communicate his own deeply personal life experiences using vernacular language set amongst world-class guitar playing and his inimitable voice, saw his music rapidly hit global audiences via a multitude of film, TV, advertising, and video game placements. In the space of one debut album release, Fink's music had garnered him and his bandmates a fiercely dedicated following, and sold-out tours throughout the UK and Europe.

Since those humble beginnings, Fink has released 6 studio albums; released his first volume of original blues material entitled Fink's Sunday Night Blues Club, Vol.1"has written, recorded, and produced for various multi-platinum selling artists (John Legend, Bonobo, Amy Winehouse); has been remixed by the likes of Justin Vernon, Colin Stetson, DJ Tennis and Ricardo Villalobos; and has had his music used extensively in some of the world's most credible films and TV programs such as Better Call Saul, Selma, Dear John, Collateral Beauty, Blacklist, House M.D and The Walking Dead.

His most recent album, Resurgam, was released on his own Ninja Tune imprint label R'COUP'D and was produced by Flood (Nick Cave, Depeche Mode, U2, PJ Harvey). Fink is currently working on new material for release later this year.

After having spent years touring with his band around the world, Fink has decided to come back to North America with a very exclusive set of limited solo acoustic performances.

FINK SOLO ACOUSTIC TOUR DATES

9/18/19 Washington DC - Washington City Winery

9/19/19 Philadelphia, PA - MilkBoy

9/20/19 Brooklyn, NY - Rough Trade

9/21/19 Brooklyn, NY - Rough Trade

9/24/19 Boston, MA - Great Scott

9/26/19 Toronto, ON - Mod Club

9/28/19 Chicago, IL - Evanston SPACE

9/29/19 Detroit, MI - El Club

10/2/19 Nashville, TN - Nashville City Winery

10/3/19 Atlanta, GA - Atlanta City Winery

10/5/19 New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa

10/7/19 Dallas, TX - The Wild Detectives

10/8/19 Austin, TX - Cactus Café

10/12/19 Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour

10/14/19 San Francisco, CA - Slims

10/15/19 Portland, OR - Douglas Fir

10/17/19 Seattle, WA - Columbia City Theatre[KN1]

ABOUT FINK

Fin Greenall aka Fink started as a DJ/Producer before making guitar-based folk/blues/indie music. Growing up in Bristol's blossoming 90's scene, Greenall signed to legendary label Kickin' Records in 1994 and subsequently signed with Ninja Tune in 1997, releasing the critically acclaimed Fresh Produce in 2000 and DJ'ing worldwide.

A renowned and prolific artist, Fink has worked with notable musicians, including Amy Winehouse. He wrote and recorded her earliest demos and songs, a fact revealed on her posthumous record Lioness. Fink's Sort of Revolution featured a collaboration with John Legend on "Maker", after Fink had co-written 2 tracks on Legend's album Evolver, leading to 3 prestigious BMI awards.

In 2006, Fink became a band with the addition of Tim Thornton on drums and Guy Whittaker on bass, and recorded, engineered and produced Biscuits for Breakfast in his Brighton Loft. Distance and Time followed in 2007, produced by Andy Barlow (Lamb, U2), leading to numerous film and advertisement placements as well as extensive worldwide tours. Perfect Darkness (2011), produced by Billy Bush (Beck, Garbage), led to Fink's invitation to perform with the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam. This concert was released as a live album in 2013, and the version of "Yesterday Was Hard On All Of Us" from the record was used by Ava DuVernay in her Oscar nominated film Selma. In the same year, Justin Vernon & Colin Stetson teamed together to remix "Warm Shadow," which was later prominently featured in AMC's The Walking Dead.

The studio album Hard Believer released in 2014, courtesy of Fink's Ninja Tune sub-label R'COUP'D, included the hit "Looking Too Closely" which has over 30 licenses to TV and Film, and over 45 million plays on Spotify. 2017 marked the beginning of his collaboration with Flood (Nick Cave, PJ Harvey, Warpaint, U2) as a producer and mentor, culminating in the release of both his Blues side project Fink's Sunday Night Blues Club, Vol.1. Colin Stetson once again collaborated with Fink on "She Was Right", a stand out track from the collection. Resurgam, the most recent full length album by Fink, was recorded and produced by Flood in his Assault & Battery studios in London.





