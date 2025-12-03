Patty Griffin Unveils 2026 Shows with Taj Mahal & Rickie Lee Jones

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

GRAMMY Award-winning artist Patty Griffin has announced a series of 2026 live shows, including headline performances and double bills with 5x GRAMMY Award-winning blues icon Taj Mahal and 2x GRAMMY Award-winner Rickie Lee Jones.

Dates get underway February 11 at Albuquerque, NM’s KiMo Theatre and then travel through the month. All tickets are on sale this Friday. For complete details and ticket information, please visit here.

The new dates join a series of previously announced live performances for Griffin, including a hometown holiday headline show at Austin, TX’s Paramount Theatre (December 19), a top-billed appearance on Sixthman’s beloved Cayamo: A Journey Through Song cruise (sailing March 13-20, 2026 from Miami, FL to San Juan, Puerto Rico and Cayo Levantado, Dominican Republic), and a pair of summer shows supporting Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, set for Lenox, MA’s Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood (July 28) and Vienna, VA – Filene Center at Wolf Trap’s (July 29).

The upcoming live run celebrates the release earlier this year of Griffin’s 11th studio collection and first new album in over six years, Crown Of Roses, available everywhere now on her own PGM Recordings label via Thirty Tigers.

The album was produced by longtime collaborator Craig Ross and featuring musical contributions from Griffin’s trusted band members David Pulkingham (guitar) and Michael Longoria (drums).

PATTY GRIFFIN - TOUR 2025-2026

DECEMBER

19 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre

FEBRUARY 2026

11 – Albuquerque, NM – KiMo Theatre

13 – Santa Fe, NM –The Lensic

15 – Tucson, AZ – La Rosa

17 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre *

18 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia *

19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern *

22 – Menlo Park, CA – The Guild Theatre

24 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall †

25 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall †

26 – Seattle, WA,– Moore Theatre †

MARCH 2026

13-20 – Miami, FL – Cayamo: A Journey Through Song (SOLD OUT)

JULY 2026

28 – Lenox, MA - Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood ^

29 – Vienna, VA – Filene Center at Wolf Trap ^

* w/ Taj Mahal

† w/ Rickie Lee Jones

^ w/ Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

ABOUT PATTY GRIFFIN:

Patty Griffin is a 2x GRAMMY Award-winning and 8x nominated performer. 2019 saw the acclaimed release of Griffin’s GRAMMY Award-winning 10th studio recording, PATTY GRIFFIN, which made a top 5 debut on Billboard’s “Independent Albums” chart and later, a GRAMMY Award for “Best Folk Album.”

Among her many other accolades, Griffin has garnered three prominent Americana Music Honors & Awards, including the esteemed “Lifetime Achievement Award,” and “Album of the Year” (for 2007’s Children Running Through) and “Artist of the Year."