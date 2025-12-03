Carter Faith to Embark on First-Ever Headline Tour in 2026

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rising star Carter Faith will embark on her first-ever headline tour, The Cherry Valley Tour, next spring with stops at Washington D.C.’s Peal Street Warehouse, New York’s Mercury Lounge, West Hollywood’s Roxy and Nashville’s Exit/In, among many others. Tickets are available for pre-sale now, with general on-sale this Friday, December 5 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Full details can be found here.

Earlier this fall, Carter shared her highly anticipated debut album Cherry Valley via Gatsby Records/MCA to critical acclaim. The performer has shared stages across the country with Little Big Town, Marcus King, and Noah Cyrus, and will make her acting debut in Netflix’s film Heartland, starring alongside Academy Award-winner Jessica Chastain in 2026. Recently, Carter was named an Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist and Music Row 2025 Discovery Artist of the Year.

Carter recently collaborated with Jimmy Fallon on their holiday single “Ugly Sweater”—which debuted on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thanksgiving—and unveiled a new two-song holiday collection, A Cherry Valley Holiday.

Following her Stagecoach debut and runs with Ella Langley and Carly Pearce, Carter joined Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild on the stage of the 18th Academy of Country Music Honors for a duet of “Lies Lies Lies” written by ACM Songwriter of the Year, Jessie Jo Dillon. Carter recently completed a run on Noah Cyrus’ extensive I Want My Loved Ones to Go with Me Tour and will head back out on the road with Kelsea Ballerini this winter. She’ll join Tucker Wetmore on his 2026 Brunette World Tour for dates across the EU and UK in April, as well as headliner Post Malone at Summerfest in June.

CARTER FAITH LIVE

December 6—Sydney, AU—ICC Sydney Theatre§

December 7—Melbourne, AU—Margaret Court Arena§

December 10—Melbourne, AU—Margaret Court Arena§

December 11—Melbourne, AU— Margaret Court Arena§

December 13—Brisbane, AU—Brisbane Entertainment Centre§

February 4—Cambridge, MA—Sonia

February 5—Washington, D.C. —Pearl Street Warehouse

February 6—New York, NY—The Mercury Lounge

February 12—Indianapolis, IN—Hi-Fi Indy

February 19—Kansas City, MO—Knuckleheads Saloon

February 20—Minneapolis, MN—7th St. Entry

February 21—Madison, WI—High Noon Saloon

February 26—Atlanta, GA—Smith’s Olde Bar

March 4—Denver, CO—Globe Hall

March 6—Phoenix, AZ—The Rebel Lounge

March 9—West Hollywood, CA—The Roxy

March 13—Charlotte, NC—Neighborhood Theater

March 14—Nashville, TN—Exit/In

April 8––Zurich, CH––Kaufleuten*

April 9––Cologne, DE––Carlswerk Victoria*

April 10––Brussels, BE––La Madeleine*

April 12––Copenhagen, DK––Vega Main Hall*

April 13––Stockholm, SE––Nalen*

April 14––Oslo, NO––Rockefeller*

April 16––Hamburg, DE––Fabrik*

April 17––Amsterdam, NL––Melkweg Max*

April 20––Dublin, IE––The Academy*

April 21––Belfast, N.I.––Ulster Hall*

April 23––Glasgow, UK––O2 Academy*

April 24––Manchester, UK––The Academy*

April 26––Birmingham, UK––O2 Institute*

April 28––London, UK––O2 Forum Kentish Town*

April 29––London, UK––O2 Forum Kentish Town*

April 30–– London, UK––O2 Forum Kentish Town*

June 7––Lexington, KY––Railbird Festival

June 27––Milwaukee, WI––American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Summerfest Grounds

§with Kelsea Ballerini

*with Tucker Wetmore

Photo Credit: Bree Fish