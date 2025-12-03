Sienna Spiro Sets First North American Headline Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

London-based singer/songwriter Sienna Spiro has announced “The Visitor Tour” — her inaugural headline tour of North America, launching March 5 at San Francisco’s Café Du Nord and concluding March 17 at New York’s Bowery Ballroom — with stops in between at venues including The Great Hall in Toronto and the Troubadour in West Hollywood.

Tickets will be available for presale starting tomorrow, December 4, at 9 a.m. local time, and to the general public beginning Friday, December 5, 9 a.m. local. Following her North American leg, SIENNA will take “The Visitor Tour” to UK and Europe. Go HERE for all ticket info and to view the full itinerary.

The forthcoming follows the release of Spiro's October single, “Die On This Hill,” which climbed to No. 9 on UK Official Singles Chart after racking up over 1 million streams within 24 hours of release. The ballad about has since amassed more than 55 million global streams and is approaching 3 billion views across social media, while SIENNA’s music has amassed over 270 million streams worldwide.

Last month, Spiro made her UK TV debut by performing “Die On This Hill” on the Later… with Jools Holland, also performing the song on The TODAY Show. She played her debut U.S. shows in New York and Los Angeles earlier this year. She then joined multi-platinum hitmaker Teddy Swims on a North American run, executed a fall headline tour of the UK/Europe, and returned stateside to open for Sam Smith.

﻿SIENNA SPIRO North America Tour Dates

Mar 05 – San Francisco, CA @ Café Du Nord

Mar 06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

Mar 09 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Mar 10 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

Mar 12 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

Mar 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

Mar 14 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Mar 17 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

Photo Credit: Jennifer Cheng