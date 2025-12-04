Yusuf/Cat Stevens Officially Cancels North American Book Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Yusuf / Cat Stevens has announced the official cancellation of his North American tour due to delays with visa approvals.

"Unfortunately, my North American Book Tour is officially cancelled. Unpredictably, and befuddling to us all, the actual visa finally got delivered after the last scheduled date of the tour had passed," Yusuf / Cast Steven explained. "I know how disappointing this must be for those of you who were looking forward to the book tour. My agent and team explored every possible avenue, but it was all beyond our control. I’m grateful for your patience and your support and I hope something new may be put together in the future, in better and brighter circumstances. Peace and love, always."

Ticket purchasers will be notified of the cancellation and refund. For more information, Ticketmaster’s Purchase Policy is here.

Yusuf’s long-awaited memoir Cat On The Road To Findout was released October 7, 2025. The new autobiography chronicles Yusuf's journey through the triumphs, trials, and boundless quest of his life and career. To order the book, visit here. It was published in hardback, ebook, and audiobook format, the latter narrated by the author.

Earlier this fall, Cat-O-Log Records, in partnership with A&M/UMe, released On The Road To Findout: Greatest Hits, the definitive and first-ever career-spanning collection of Yusuf / Cat Stevens’ songs from his nearly 60-year recording career.

Cat Stevens rose to fame in the swinging sixties, with chart-topping pop hits like "Matthew & Son" and "The First Cut Is The Deepest." He went on to become one of the most prolific singer-songwriting icons of the seventies, with anthems like "Wild World," "Father And Son," "Peace Train," and "Morning Has Broken." His albums Mona Bone Jakon, Tea for the Tillerman, and Teaser and the Firecat have earned him a place in both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.