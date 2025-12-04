“Weird Al” Yankovic, Teddy Swims & More Join 2026 Bonnaroo Lineup

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has announced the return of the camping festival, taking place June 11-14, 2026, on the 700-acre Bonnaroo Farm, located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, TN.

Bonnaroo 2026 will once again present a lineup of top artists performing around the clock across more than 10 unique stages over the four-day festival, with live music and much more through the night and into early morning with special sunrise sets.

This year’s highlights include headline performances from Skrillex, The Strokes, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and Noah Kahan, along with top-billed live sets from GRiZ, Turnstile, Teddy Swims, The Neighbourhood, Role Model, Kesha, and many more. In addition, Kesha will lead the 2026 Superjam, titled “KESHA PRESENTS: SUPERJÂM ESOTERÍCA: THE ALCHEMY OF POP,” and “Weird Al” Yankovic will be performing a special late-night Saturday set called “Bigger & Weirder Saturday Late Night Roovue.” The complete Bonnaroo 2026 lineup is below.

Bonnaroo tickets go on sale Friday, December 5th at 10:00 am (CT), exclusively here. 2026 ticket options include 4-Day General Admission, 4-Day GA+, 4-Day VIP, 4-Day Platinum, and 4-Day Roo Insider, along with a variety of camping and parking options.

Bonnaroo also offers upgraded ticket types for those who prefer an elevated experience. GA+ tickets include unlimited access to the Centeroo GA+ Lounge, with relaxed seating, dedicated food for purchase, air-conditioned restrooms, and hospitality staff to assist with all festival needs; a private bar with drinks for purchase plus complimentary soft drinks; a dedicated premium entrance lane at both gates into Centeroo, and more.

VIP and Platinum guests will enjoy the same perks plus dedicated close-in and on-field viewing areas; unlimited access to VIP and Platinum air-conditioned Lounges; an express lane at the main festival store and artist merch store, commemorative festival gifts, and so much more. To learn more about all Premium experiences, please see here.

A wide range of Camping & Parking options will be available in Outeroo, including Primitive Car Camping, Glamping, RVs, Backstage Camping, Accessible Camping, Groop Camping, Community Camping, and more. Premium Outeroo Camping Accommodations include pre-pitched Souvenir Tents, cool and comfortable Darkroom Tents, Luxury Bell Tents, and spacious 2-person Wood Frame Safari Tents for the ultimate Bonnaroo camping experience. Cosmic Nomads On-Site Daily Parking passes will be available for ticketholders who are not camping. For details on all accommodation options, please visit www.bonnaroo.com/accommodations.

Bonnaroo 2026 will also see an array of new experiences along with significant upgrades to the Farm, including improved drainage, miles of new roadways, and 135 acres of new turf. In addition, the much-beloved Bonnaroo bandanas will be back this year. 2026 will also see the long-awaited return of Bonnaroo Radio, providing exclusive programming like throwback Bonnaroo performances, interviews, traffic and weather updates, and more as fans arrive at the Farm and throughout the weekend.

THE COMPLETE BONNAROO 2026 LINEUP IS BELOW:

THURSDAY

Skrillex

Four Tet

Vince Staples

Spiritual Cramp

FRIDAY

The Strokes

Griz

Turnstile

Mt. Joy

Major Lazer

Jessie Murph

Yungblud

Geese

Cloonee

Lil Jon

Blood Orange

Wet Leg

Hot Mulligan

bbno$

Zack Fox

Smino

Sidepiece

Rachel Chinouriri

The Dare

Adventure Club

NOTION

Mother Mother

Łaszewo

Blues Traveler

Wolfmother

Wednesday

The Chats

Lambrini Girls

Amble

Daniel Allan

Goldie Boutilier

Dora Jar

Villanelle

Jackie Hollander

PawPaw Rod

SATURDAY

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Teddy Swims

The Neighbourhood

Alabama Shakes

Chase & Status

Sara Landry

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

Amyl & The Sniffers

Sub Focus

Gorgon City

flipturn

Passion Pit

Snow Strippers

Tash Sultana

Wyatt Flores

Boys Noize

Holly Humberstone

Deathpact

SG Lewis

Osees

Waylon Wyatt

The Runarounds

DJ Trixie Mattel

Buffalo Traffic Jam

Confidence Man

Arcy Drive

Mountain Grass Unit

Juelz

The Stews

Congress The Band

Midnight Generation

Sunami

Nikita, The Wicked

"Weird Al" Yankovic Bigger & Weirder Roovue

KESHA PRESENTS: SUPERJÂM ESOTERÍCA: THE ALCHEMY OF POP

SUNDAY

Noah Kahan

Role Model

Kesha

Tedeschi Trucks Band

LSZEE

Clipse

Mariah the Scientist

Daily Bread

Modest Mouse

Big Gigantic

Japanese Breakfast

Turnover

San Holo

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Del Water Gap

Spacey Jane

Audrey Hobert

fers

Blondshell

Little Stranger

Aly & AJ

Hemlocke Springs

Steph Strings

A Hundred Drums

Girl Tones

Motifv