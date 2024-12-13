FLETCHER Releases New Double Album 'THE ANTIDOTE: FLETCHER LIVE'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed singer/songwriter FLETCHER has released her first-ever live album — a 21-song double LP called THE ANTIDOTE: FLETCHER LIVE. Available digitally and as a two-LP vinyl edition, THE ANTIDOTE: FLETCHER LIVE features all the hits, deep cuts, and fan favorites performed during the In Search of The Antidote Tour — a powerhouse global run in support of FLETCHER’s sophomore album of the same name.

“This live album feels like such an honoring of the last 5 years I’ve spent on the road,” says FLETCHER. “It has brought about some of the most challenging times in my life, but also more beauty and I ever could have imagined. I’m so grateful to sing face to face with thousands of lil angels around the world and listening to this instantly snaps me back to the energy of being on stage. I hope it takes the fans back to the shows they’ve spent with me, and even if someone has never been able to come to one, just shut your eyes and suddenly we’re scream singing this record together in the flesh. It was made with literal blood, stage sweat and tears. I hope it takes you on a similar energetic ride to the one it’s taken me on all these years.”

With sold out stops at legendary venues like Radio City Music Hall in New York City and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, the In Search of The Antidote Tour brought FLETCHER’s phenomenal live show to major cities across the U.S., Europe, Australia, and New Zealand and included performances at Lollapalooza South America in Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. On THE ANTIDOTE: FLETCHER LIVE, the Asbury Park-bred artist shares the entire setlist from the ecstatically received tour, including hits like “Bitter” (from her chart-topping 2020 EP THE S(EX) TAPES) and “Becky’s So Hot,” (an instantly iconic track that reached No. 3 on the iTunes chart across all genres). One of the most thrilling moments on the album, “Undrunk (Rock Version)” offers up an explosive rendition of her 2019 breakthrough single (a platinum-certified smash that spent several weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and scored the No.1 spot on Spotify’s Viral Chart).

Featuring a number of tracks from her critically praised 2022 full-length debut Girl Of My Dreams, THE ANTIDOTE: FLETCHER LIVE perfectly captures the powerful balance of larger-than-life energy and unfiltered intimacy that makes FLETCHER’s live show so transcendent. To that end, the album fully delivers on the promise of rave reviews from the likes of Rolling Stone, who proclaimed that “FLETCHER has established herself as one of pop’s most versatile stars. She can pen a heartbreak ballad or craft a raucous dance hit and have tens of thousands sing the words back at her.” With Clash Magazine noting that “FLETCHER’s symbiosis with her wide-eyed fans has only grown in fervour and intensity.”

Along with earlier hits like “girls girls girls,” THE ANTIDOTE: FLETCHER LIVE features plenty of highlights from In Search Of The Antidote — an early-2024 release made in collaboration with GRAMMY®-winning producer/songwriter Jennifer Decilveo. Those standouts include hits like “Eras Of Us” (named a “Song You Need To Know” by Rolling Stone), “Lead Me On,” “Doing Better,” and “Pretending,” as well as fan-beloved cuts like “Ego Talking” (a soaring and soul-baring post-breakup anthem) and “Crush” (a wildly hypnotic expression of all-consuming lust). At every turn, THE ANTIDOTE: FLETCHER LIVE channels the electrifying abandon of her latest body of work — a guitar-heavy, gloriously unbridled document of all the heartbreak and healing on her journey toward true self-realization. See below for the complete tracklists to the digital and vinyl editions of THE ANTIDOTE: FLETCHER LIVE.

About FLETCHER

Praised by leading outlets like Rolling Stone, TIME, Interview Magazine, and more, acclaimed singer-songwriter FLETCHER hails from Asbury Park, New Jersey, where she cultivated her passion for music and her unforgettably candid storytelling. In 2019 she released her widely lauded debut EP you ruined new york city for me, featuring her breakthrough hit “Undrunk” — a track that spent several weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, scored the No.1 spot on Spotify’s Viral Chart, and emerged as the fastest-rising song at pop radio from a new artist in the past five years. Released in September 2020, FLETCHER’s EP THE S(EX) TAPES hit No. 1 on iTunes across all genres and included the hit single “Bitter,” which has amassed over 200 million global streams. FLETCHER’s debut album Girl Of My Dreams arrived in September 2022 and delivered the smash single “Becky’s So Hot,” which hit No. 3 on the iTunes chart across all genres and landed on Billboard’s Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart. The album earned raves from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, Alternative Press, Vulture, and many others while her music has surpassed two billion combined streams worldwide.

In support of the LP, FLETCHER performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and set out on sold-out headline tours across North America, Australia, and Europe with nearly 200K tickets sold to date. FLETCHER kicked off 2023 with an internet-breaking performance alongside Miley Cyrus on NBC’s “New Year’s Eve Party,” won the 2023 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Music Artist and garnered nominations from the MTV Video Music Awards and MTV Europe Music Awards. A fast-rising cultural force, she also appeared as herself in the third season of The L Word: Generation Q on Showtime, launched her own “FLETCHER & Friends” festival in her hometown of Asbury Park, and raised over $200K for GLAAD as part of her hugely popular Meet Her At The Bar: Pride Month Experience — a series of pop-ups in support of women-owned queer bars across America. After delivering her sophomore album In Search Of The Antidote to major critical praise, FLETCHER embarked on a global headline tour of the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, including performances at Lollapalooza South America in Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. Her new double live album THE ANTIDOTE: FLETCHER LIVE is out now.

Photo credit: Sebastian Faena

