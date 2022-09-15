Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Easy Life Drop New Single 'Antifreeze' With Gus Dapperton

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Sep. 15, 2022  

easy life have hared their brand new single 'ANTIFREEZE,' which is available now on GEFFEN Records and comes with an official music video, also revealed today. A collaboration with Gus Dapperton, 'ANTIFREEZE' received its first play as Radio 1's Hottest Record In The World and previews the British band's much-anticipated second album, 'MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE...'. Released October 7. Pre-order/add/save here.

The band started to tease the new album earlier this year with first single 'BEESWAX,' followed by the anthemic DEAR MISS HOLLOWAY (which features Kevin Abstract, who joined the group on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury) and their summer single 'OTT' alongside New Zealand pop star BENEE.

Having first toured together back in 2018, 'ANTIFREEZE' was written during lockdown by easy life front-manMurray and US bedroom pop prince Gus Dapperton. Here are two young men finding common emotional ground even over Zoom, and pushing their idiosyncratic sounds and emotionally unguarded storytelling somewhere new. 'ANTIFREEZE' arrives alongside a trippy video shot in New York during easy life's sold out US tour, expanding the colorful visual world of 'MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE...' ahead of its release next month.

In 2022, easy life - an escapist band, formed on the hedonistic outlook of 'no regrets' - appear compelled to put their ethos to the test. Melancholic, uplifting and hugely sophisticated, MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE... is a record about how our choices define us, for better and worse, and chronicles how to make peace with things we can't control. Throughout, Murray's world-class production absorbs influences ranging from the manic hip-hop energy of Odd Future to a colorful visual palette, as inspired by classic Disney animation as it is the dreamlike art noveau of Wes Anderson.

If life's a beach was easy life sunny-side-up - a rounded, realist study of Middle England - it's on the lockdown make-believe of MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE... that Murray's shank-sharp observations about modern British life hit hardest. What's emerged is an expertly-realized vision of masculinity, which encourages us - whether having the 'OTT' conversation, or exuberant world-building - to find joy in the journey, not just the destination.

Over the last few years, easy life has broken new ground for UK bands on the world's stage. Observational, universal, and deeply personal, debut album life's a beach explored an escapist fantasy of dreary middle England: here was a reminder to find the positives, even in the darkest of years, told through the prism of a seaside getaway.

Upon its release, the NME-Award-winners became the first band to perform within Fortnite(the world's biggest game), also making their US television debut on ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' with a rousing performance of their song 'skeletons'. Here are a band going where others don't and bringing their hugely impassioned global audience along for the next chapter of the easy life experience.

Watch the new music video here:

