EXIT Festival Announces Wu-Tang Clan, Alesso, Chase & Status, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Sofi Tukker & More

The festival runs from 6th to 9th July 2023.

Feb. 09, 2023  

The globally renowned EXIT Festival in Serbia will celebrate 50 years of hip-hop at this year's event with the globally influential Wu-Tang Clan set to headline alongside Alesso, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Chase & Status, Claptone, Sofi Tukker and more announced. It all goes down at the beautiful 17th-century Petrovaradin Fortress from 6th to 9th July 2023.

All these names come on top of the likes of The Prodigy, Skrillex, Viagra Boys, Keinemusik, CamelPhat, Indira Paganotto, Hot Since 82, and Vintage Culture. Get your ticket at EXIT Festival's website, starting from 87€ for regular and 300€ for VIP GOLD.

The iconic Petrovaradin Fortress is widely considered one of the best festival venues in the world. It is a venue unlike any other and each year EXIT Festival pulls out all of the production stops. This year the line-up is bigger than ever with a rich hip-hop offering as well as some of the electric dance world's biggest names.

The gods of rap, as the legendary Wu-Tang Clan are known, will headline a grand celebration of 50 years of hip-hop at the EXIT Festival! Their debut release "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)" is considered one of the most influential albums ever, which is why this record will celebrate its 30th birthday in Novi Sad.

"We are so proud that Wu-Tang Clan, the biggest rap group of all time and The Prodigy, who defined the electro-punk genre, are part of this year's EXIT Festival lineup. Along with Skrillex, Keinemusic, CamelPhat, Indira Paganotto, and many more surprises yet to come, EXIT Festival will be one of the main festival hotspots this summer," says EXIT Festival founder and CEO Dušan Kovačević.

Drum'n'bass icons Chase & Status also play. They are one of the most notorious acts in the scene with a raucous live show, legendary Ibiza residencies and timeless RTRN II JUNGLE album all making them stars. Also playing is Stockholm producer and DJ Alesso who didn't take long to achieve global fame with his second single, "Calling (Losing My Mind)" with One Republic and Swedish House Mafia reaching the top of Billboard's Hot Dance Club Songs list.

Two-time champions of the most prestigious DJ Mag Top 100 list of the world's best DJs, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike will be celebrating two decades of absolute dominance on the electronic scene and then comes the shamanic deep house maestro that is Claptone. The masked magician cooks up enchanting sounds and is a Sony label artist and founder of the cult Masquerade events.

Next up, jungle-pop duo Sofi Tukker are known for energetic live performances that have brought them to Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Glastonbury, while Burak Yeter is a Turkish producer, hitmaker, and DJ, with almost a billion views on YouTube alone and DJ Charlie Tee also lines-up.

All these new names are in addition to an already bumper line-up that includes stars such as The Prodigy, Skrillex, Viagra Boys, Keinemusik, CamelPhat, Indira Paganotto, Hot Since 82, and Vintage Culture with more hot names still to come.

EXIT Festival is one of the world's largest independently owned festival organizations, and 2022 was a record-breaking year with 26 events in 10 countries, which were visited by around half a million people, making it the largest number in the festival's history. Make sure you are part of this huge latest chapter.

EXIT Festival Lineup

DAY 1:
THE PRODIGY
CHASE & STATUS DJ SET
INDIRA PAGANOTTO - VIAGRA BOYS
BORE BALBOA - CHARLIE TEE - GRŠE - IGNITE - MIMI MERCEDEZ - WOLFBRIGADE
MORTAL KOMBAT - SARASVATI DRUNA BEND

DAY 2:
SKRILLEX
CAMELPHAT
BURAK YETER - HUMAN RIAS - LF SYSTEM
CRNI CERAK & LACKU - DINO BLUNT - KENDI - KENE BERI & SPEJS NOKSI - MIDNIGHT - MIRROR - RUŽNO PAČE - SUR AUSTRU - TTM - YUNG BUDE
ZOE KIDA

DAY 3:
ALESSO
CLAPTONE - HOT SINCE 82 - SOFI TUKKER - VINTAGE CULTURE
2xŠIHTA - 30ZONA - COCKNEY REJECTS - HILJSON MANDELA - OGNJEN - PODOČNJACI - THE BAR STOOL PREACHERS - SUZI MOON - Z++

DAY 4:
WU-TANG CLAN
DIMITRI VEGAS & LIKE MIKE
KEINEMUSIK
BOLESNA BRAĆA - FOX & SURREAL - MACHA RAVEL - MICKA LIFA - PRTI BEE GEE - SACRED REICH - SMOKE MARDELJANO & AJS NIGRUTIN - TAM - THE TOASTERS
BEGE FANK - NJEZZ - PHAT PHILLIE - THICC BOI



