ELVIS Deluxe Soundtrack Out Now Featuring Austin Butler's 'Blue Suede Shoes'

The deluxe soundtrack was released on Baz Luhrmann’s label House of Iona/RCA Records.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Baz Luhrmann's label House of Iona/RCA Records release the ELVIS (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Deluxe Edition.

Prior to this, Kacey Musgraves and Mark Ronson's version of "Can't Help Falling In Love" and a reworked mash-up of Elvis Presley's "Viva Las Vegas" & Britney Spears' "Toxic" titled "Toxic Las Vegas (Jamieson Shaw Remix)" were singles dropped leading up to album release.

By the demands of fans across the globe, the deluxe includes several unreleased performances of classic Elvis hits performed by Austin Butler such as "Blue Suede Shoes" as well as updated versions/remixes of singles from Elliott Wheeler and Daisy O'Dell.

Baz Luhrmann on the ELVIS Soundtrack (Deluxe): "The whole Elvis music team has answered the call from fans with this new Deluxe Edition of the Elvis soundtrack. Featuring everything from previously unreleased recordings by Austin Butler to contemporary takes on Elvis's classics and a fresh mash-up with the Backstreet Boys, the Deluxe album reveals all the complex layers of Austin's performance, Elvis's music and those who continue his legacy."

This deluxe release follows the immense success of both the film, which was the number one non-IP-based box office earner of 2022, and the soundtrack for ELVIS. The soundtrack was nominated for two 2023 Grammy Award nominations - Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media Album and Best Rap Performance (for Doja Cat's single "Vegas").

The soundtrack was also nominated and won for Favorite Soundtrack at the 2022 American Music Awards. And just this past weekend, Anton Monsted won Best Music Supervision for a film budgeted over $25M from the Guild of Music Supervisors. The blockbuster film ELVIS, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, landed at #1 in the box office in its first weekend in theaters and became Luhrmann's highest-grossing film in 22 countries.

The film is currently up for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Butler, nominated for the Oscar for Best Actor, took home the Golden Globe Award and the BAFTA Award for Best Actor. The film won three additional BAFTA Awards, for Costume Design, Casting and Hair and Makeup, as well as the Critics Choice Award for Best Hair and Makeup.

Director of photography Mandy Walker, only the third woman ever to be nominated for the Oscar for Best Cinematography, recently took home the award for Best Feature work from the American Society of Cinematographers-making history as the first woman to ever do so. ELVIS has received a wide variety of nods from a broad range of guilds and awards associations and was named one of AFI's Top 10 Movies of the Year.

The original soundtrack debuted at #1 on Billboard's Soundtrack chart and reached top 30 on the Billboard's 200 chart at #26 - click here to listen. The success of the film and soundtrack gave a lift to Elvis' discography, bumping Elvis: 30 #1 Hits album to #1 on Billboard's Catalog Albums chart.

Doja Cat's "Vegas" hit #1 at Pop Radio, making it the first solo soundtrack song to reach #1 since RCA's "Can't Stop The Feeling" from the Trolls Original Motion Picture Soundtrack in 2016. Additionally, "Vegas" also peaked at #10on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making this Doja's sixth single in the top 10.

Director-producer-cowriter Baz Luhrmann takes us on the moving journey of a rebel and an icon as America's cultural landscape evolved over more than 30 years. ELVIS celebrates the extraordinary life of a trailblazing artist; the loves and poignant losses he faced as a man and the timeless music and groundbreaking performances he gave the world.

The film explores how Presley's unprecedented rise to fame was sparked by larger-than-life manager Colonel Tom Parker, whose shortcomings were also primarily responsible for the singer's tragic demise. The soundtrack features Elvis's extraordinary body of work spanning the 1950s, `60s and `70s, while also celebrating his diverse musical influences and enduring impact on popular artists today.

Listen to the new deluxe album here:



