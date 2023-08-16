Dylan Sinclair Drops 'Fly Girl' Alt-R&B Single

The track was self-written and co-produced by Jordon Manswell (Daniel Caesar, Mariah Carey), Zachary Simmonds (Daniel Caesar), and Joe Aste.

Aug. 16, 2023

R&B singer-songwriter Dylan Sinclair is making waves again with his latest track, "Fly Girl," marking his first release of 2023. As anticipation builds for his upcoming sold out London headline debut and All Points East Festival performance later this month, the Toronto native's alt-R&B single is available to stream now on all digital platforms via Five Stone.

Having already earned spots on Spotify and Apple Music's respective R&B Artists to Watch lists and gaining recognition as BET's Pulse of the Culture Artist, Sinclair’s musical journey takes an exciting new turn with "Fly Girl.” The distinct sonic shift represents a fresh perspective, sound, and tempo not previously heard from the 2023 JUNO Award winner.

Self-written and co-produced by Jordon Manswell (Daniel Caesar, Mariah Carey), Zachary Simmonds (Daniel Caesar), and Joe Aste, the track offers a glimpse into the evolving musical world Sinclair has crafted since his breakthrough EP No Longer in the Suburbs.

At only 22 years old, the singer-songwriter Dylan Sinclair is rapidly becoming a dominant figure in the genre. Hailed as an "R&B king in the making" by Complex and recognized as a “leading voice reshaping Toronto's R&B sound” by CBC Radio, Sinclair's trajectory is undeniable. The Filipino-Guyanese artist’s latest EP, No Longer in the Suburbs, solidified his rise while staying true to his grounded and authentic essence.

Noteworthy singles from the coming-of-age record included “Lifetime” and "Open," the latter of which received a rousing remix with DESTIN CONRAD and JVCK JAMES alongside an official video featuring three of R&B's most promising young stars – watch here.

Over the past year, Dylan has celebrated multiple sold out headline shows – including three consecutive sold out hometown shows at Toronto’s TD Music Hall – and his first in the US at Baby's All Right (Brooklyn, NY), The Echo (Los Angeles, CA), and Vinyl (Atlanta, GA). Additional recent major live performances have also included the 2023 JUNO Awards and at Montréal International Jazz Festival and Toronto’s Manifesto Festival (Budweiser Stage).

Dylan’s artistic evolution, which began at the young age of 15, showcases his profound songwriting and innate musicality. His debut EP, Red Like Crimson, caught the attention of Jordon Manswell – the GRAMMY and JUNO Award-nominated Toronto producer whose discography includes hits for Daniel Caesar, Mariah Carey, dvsn, Jon Vinyl, and many others. Their 2020 collaboration on "Proverb" led to their first JUNO Award nomination for “Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of The Year” and has since amassed 20 million streams worldwide to date.

Sinclair’s take on R&B has earned praise from The GRAMMYs, The Toronto Star, Complex, Billboard, BET, Vibe, UPROXX, Teen VOGUE, ESSENCE, and more. The 2022 ASCAP “On The Come Up” songwriter has collaborated with renowned producers such as Jordon Manswell, Boi-1da (Drake, Rihanna, Eminem, Cardi B), Rowan (Bryson Tiller, GIVĒON, Russ), and Marcus Semaj (GIVĒON, Snoh Aalegra, dvsn) and he’s collaborated with fellow rising R&B stars such as Savannah Ré, Joyce Wrice, Emanuel, DESTIN CONRAD, and JVCK JAMES.

Dylan Sinclair's latest release "Fly Girl" is more than just a song – it signifies his dynamic evolution and dedication to pushing the boundaries of R&B. As he forges ahead, his exceptional artistry ensures that his journey will continue to captivate audiences and reshape the genre. 

Listen to Dylan Sinclair’s latest single "Fly Girl" out now on all major digital streaming platforms.

