Dylan Scott Sets Fall 'Easy Does It Tour' Ahead of New Album Release

With the release of his highly-anticipated new album Easy Does It just one month away, multi-Platinum recording artist Dylan Scott has unveiled his fall headlining Easy Does It Tour, set to hit 15 cities throughout September and October. Special guests George Birge, Josh Ross and Zach John King will join the road warrior on select dates. Presale starts this Wednesday, April 22 at 10 a.m. local time with public onsale this Friday, April 25 at 10 a.m. local time at dylanscottcountry.com.

The tour namesake stems from Scott's upcoming third studio album Easy Does It, releasing May 30 (pre-save here). The 11-track collection ties in themes of heartbreak, committed love and nods to the small town that raised him. Scott describes the album title as where he currently is in life, more grounded and focused on appreciating what is right in front of him, no longer caught up in comparison.

Easy Does It features Scott's most recent No.1 single “This Town's Been Too Good To Us,” his second chart-topper of 2025 and sixth overall, and his new single “What He'll Never Have,” which impacts Country radio today (4/21). Both tracks were recently certified Platinum and contribute to Scott's current standing as the fourth most-played artist at Country radio this year. The new single is already poised to be the biggest song of his career with over 300M global streams so far, averaging 3M streams a week.

No stranger to the road, Scott is currently on his headlining Country Till I Die Tour, hitting his biggest venues yet and already selling out several dates. He recently celebrated a new milestone in his touring career, headlining his first arena show and shattering his previous attendance record. The arena debut marks his highest-selling and highest-grossing show of his career. Boston.com raved about the opening night of the tour, stating Scott “had complete control over the crowd the minute he burst on stage…you'd be hard pressed to find more rabidly devoted fans.”

The Louisiana native thrived on the road last year, serving as direct support on Cole Swindell's Win The Night Tour before embarking on his own headlining I Owe You One Tour, which saw high demand from fans through sold-out shows. For tickets and more information, please visit dylanscottcountry.com.

Easy Does It Tour Dates:

September 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Ga. at Coca-Cola Roxy +^

September 26, 2025 in Nashville, Tenn. at The Pinnacle at Nashville Yards +^

September 27, 2025 in New Haven, Ky. at The Amp at Log Still +^

October 2, 2025 in Salem, Va. at Salem Civic Center *^

October 3, 2025 in Moon Township, Pa. at UPMC Event Center *^

October 4, 2025 in Schenectady, N.Y. at Proctors Theatre *^

October 9, 2025 in Kalamazoo, Mich. at Wings Event Center +^

October 10, 2025 in Waukee, Iowa at Vibrant Music Hall +^

October 11, 2025 in Lawrenceburg, Ind. at Hollywood Casino – Lawrenceburg Event Center

October 16, 2025 in Columbia, S.C. at Township Auditorium

October 17, 2025 in Washington, D.C. at Plaza Stage at Nationals Park

October 18, 2025 in Charleston, S.C. at The Refinery Charleston

October 23, 2025 in Springfield, Mo. at Shrine Auditorium *^

October 24, 2025 in Mankato, Minn. at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center - Grand Hall *^

October 25, 2025 in Fargo, N.D. at Scheels Arena *^

Josh Ross*

George Birge+

Zach John King^

ABOUT DYLAN SCOTT:

Curb Records recording artist Dylan Scott is a triple threat — a powerful vocalist with a deep, unmistakable drawl, an old-soul songwriter with a young spirit and a family man with a tender heart. The multi-Platinum singer has notched six No. 1 singles at radio (“My Girl,” “Nobody,” “New Truck,” “Can't Have Mine,” “Boys Back Home” with Dylan Marlowe and “This Town's Been Too Good To Us”), as well as Top 5 hit “Hooked.” Following his first career nomination for Best New Country Artist at the all-genre iHeartRadio Music Awards and a coveted spot among Country Radio Seminar's New Faces of Country Music, his Platinum-certified ode to his wife, “Nobody,” earned him a 2021 CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year. Scott earned a 2023 and 2024 ACM nomination in the category, New Male Artist of the Year. Alongside Jason Crabb, Scott won his first GMA Dove Award in 2023 for the song, “Good Morning Mercy.”

With career streams surpassing 4 billion, the Louisiana native has provided tour support for Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan and Chris Young, among others, cementing him as an in-demand live act. He is currently on his headlining Country Till I Die Tour this spring, hitting his biggest venues yet. His new album Easy Does It reflects themes of heartbreak, committed love and nods to the small town that raised him, available everywhere May 30.

Photo credit: Eric Ryan Anderson

