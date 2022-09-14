Dropkick Murphys Release 'All You Fonies' Single

Just a few weeks before the release of Dropkick Murphys' new album This Machine Still Kills Fascists--a unique collaboration with Woody Guthrie--the band has released the new single and video, "All You Fonies." This union anthem takes Dropkick Murphys back to their roots - and the heart of their connection with Woody Guthrie. Guthrie's ode to the National Maritime Union (NMU) preaches the strength in numbers and the power of solidarity:

"For me to try to change this whole big mess around by myself / I wouldn't last longer than a snowball in hell / But there's a hundred thousand of me now, and we fought like hell to get here / So you fight like hell to keep what we shed blood to earn."

The cinematic video for "All You Fonies" was shot at the historic Roman amphitheater Les Arènes de Nîmes while Dropkick Murphys were on tour in France earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Dropkick Murphys have announced the support lineup for their return to Europe in early 2023 for a month-long tour. Dropkick Murphys will be joined by very special guests Pennywise, plus openers The Rumjacks and Jesse Ahern. The tour kicks off January 13 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and includes a January 14 show in Dublin, Ireland, with Dublin's own acoustic rockers The Scratch. Pennywise joins the tour January 16 in Newcastle, England and continues through the end of the run in Mannheim, Germany on February 18.

This Machine Still Kills Fascists will be released digitally and on CD September 30 via the band's Dummy Luck Music / [PIAS], with a special edition vinyl out November 11. TMSKF is unlike anything Dropkick Murphys have done to date: A full album of songs that bring Woody Guthrie's words to life. Not a tribute album or a collection of covers, This Machine Still Kills Fascists is a collaboration between Dropkick Murphys and Woody Guthrie - artists separated by time and space, but connected by a common philosophy - to create something entirely new.

Today--September 14--Dropkick Murphys appear at AMERICANAFEST in Nashville, where fans can enjoy a Q&A with band members discussing the new album and their inclusion in the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame, as well as a short acoustic performance of songs from This Machine Still Kills Fascists. Dropkick Murphys' first single from This Machine Still Kills Fascists, "Two 6's Upside Down," is currently at #11 and climbing on the Americana radio single chart.

Next month, Dropkick Murphys will launch their first-ever reserved seating theater tour--This Machine...Theater Tour--October 20 in support of this very special and powerful acoustic album. Jaime Wyatt will be the main support on this U.S. tour - as well as joining DKM on stage for the duet "Never Git Drunk No More" - and Jesse Ahern will open the shows. Dropkick Murphys in-progress fall tour dates also include a few U.S. fairs in September and a headlining slot at Punk In The Park in Orange County, CA in November.

Watch the new music video here: