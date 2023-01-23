Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Donovan Woods Announces The Husbandry Tour With Henry Jameson

The tour is kicking off April 7 in Chicago and running through May 6 in Seattle.

Jan. 23, 2023  

JUNO Award winning singer-songwriter Donovan Woods and songwriter Henry Jameson have announced The Husbandry Tour, a 15-date run of spring performances across the U.S., kicking off April 7 in Chicago and running through May 6 in Seattle.

Discussing their joint cross-country trek, Donovan Woods noted, "I DM'd Henry years ago because I liked all his songs and now it only makes sense for us to hit the road and likely ruin the tenuous beginnings of what could have been a life-long friendship ripe with admiration.

His songs operate at a bachelor's degree reading level and I love all of them. I listen to them while waking and I feel like I'm in a little movie about how I'm special. I will be in the audience every night. So if you're looking to meet or strangle me, this is a great tour for you."

Jamison added, "We're doing this tour because we would like to be friends, but aren't able to express that to each other. So we're tricking ourselves, and everyone else, by having business meetings and calling it a tour, when it's really about joking around and singing together. We are also very excited to have Isabel Pless coming on board as a team member. We all look forward to working together. See you soon."

Never one to remain idle, Woods kicked off 2022 with the release of the Big Hurt Boy EP via his own End Times Music, which included the single, "Leave When You Go" feat. Ralph.

Collaborations with Australian songwriter Ziggy Alberts ("THE SUN & THE SEA") and Natalie Taylor ("Hang On To Me") followed. Woods spent much of the second half of the year on the road, supporting Matt Nathanson in the U.S., who's song "Boston Accent" Woods co-wrote. Followed by EU/UK dates with Aoife O'Donovan, who Woods has also collaborated with, the two penning Woods' 2021 single "IOWA."

With Big Hurt Boy, Woods looked to capture more of an 'undone' quality, wanting to "get back to the feeling that my early recordings had," notes the winner of the 2019 JUNO Award for 'Contemporary Roots Album' (for Both Ways). And yet, while Big Hurt Boy was recorded largely live, harnessing the electricity of a roomful of musicians laying down tracks in the studio, the collection brims with some of the luminous production touches Woods has been adding to this repertoire lately, such as on "I Won't Mention It Again," which opens featuring just Woods on banjo and vocals, before fading into a spectral backdrop of electronic textures and layers of lush harmonies. The collection's first single, "I Hope You Change Your Mind," was co-written with David Hodges (Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood, Ed Sheeran).

Along with his work as an in-demand songwriter, whose work has been recorded by the likes of Tim McGraw ("Portland, Maine") and Lady A's Charles Kelley ("Leaving Nashville"), and co-writes with a diverse group of songwriters, such as Tom Douglas, Lori McKenna, Brandy Clark, Ashley Monroe, Dustin Christensen, Femke Weidema, Steve Robson, and Ed Robertson (Barenaked Ladies), a budding truth about Woods has emerged: as respected as he is as a solo artist, he's evolving and upending our expectations of how his music sounds.

His songs have grown more dimensional, emboldened by new sonic landscapes, reminding us that classic songwriting transcends genre.

The Husbandry Tour w/ Henry Jameson

04/07 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/08 - Cleveland, OH @ HOB Cambridge Room

04/10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

04/11 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

04/13 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live

04/15 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Back Room

04/16 - Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java

04/18 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

04/19 - Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

04/27 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

04/29 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

05/02 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

05/03 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

05/05 - Portland, OR @ Holoscene

05/06 - Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey



Emilie-Claire Barlow Returns with Spark Bird Photo
Emilie-Claire Barlow Returns with 'Spark Bird'
Barlow has accrued a remarkable resume of critical success, including seven Juno nominations, with two jazz vocal Juno awards—2013’s best Jazz Vocal Recording for her all-French song collection Seule ce soir and her Clear Day collaboration with the Metropole Orkest winning the same award in 2016.
Gabry Ponte Drops Pop-Dance Hybrid Dance Dance (feat. Alessandra) Photo
Gabry Ponte Drops Pop-Dance Hybrid 'Dance Dance' (feat. Alessandra)
Following a massive start to 2023 with a rework of his track I’m Good (Blue) from David Guetta and Bebe Rexha that returned to top the global charts after 25 years, Gabry Ponte releases single Dance Dance (feat. Alessandra) via Spinnin’ Records. The Grammy-nominated and Multi-Platinum producer has amassed over 2B streams on Spotify.
Sondre Lerche Releases Summer In Reverse Remix by William Basinskis SPARKLE DIVISION Photo
Sondre Lerche Releases 'Summer In Reverse' Remix by William Basinski's SPARKLE DIVISION
Sondre Lerche released “Summer In Reverse” (SPARKLE DIVISION remix) from Avatars Of The Night, a forthcoming collection of remixes, reworks, demos of the material from his 2022 LP Avatars Of Love along with brand new song “The Most Savage Joke.” Their tour will make stops in New York, Los Angeles and more.
The Piano Guys Announce Australian Tour Dates Photo
The Piano Guys Announce Australian Tour Dates
Arriving as a musical phenomenon seemingly overnight, the quartet of Jon Schmidt [pianist, songwriter], Steven Sharp Nelson [cellist, songwriter], Paul Anderson [producer, videographer], and Al van der Beek [music producer, songwriter] have delivered bold compositions that transcend boundaries of style and genre.

