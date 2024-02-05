Devon Ross Makes NYC Live Debut At Rough Trade

Actress, model, and musician Devon Ross announced a special New York City event to celebrate the release of her debut EP Oxford Gardens, due out February 16 via The Daydream Library Series, the house record label of Ecstatic Peace Library operated by Thurston & Eva Moore.

Joined on stage by Shooks' Marlon Sexton, Devon will visit the legendary Rough Trade NYC on February 27 for a free in-store performance and signing. RSVPs are open now, here, and preorders for a special edition of the EP, which includes a signed photo booth print, are available from Rough Trade here.

After recording in Paris and mixing & mastering the EP at Abbey Road Studios, Ross made her musical debut last year, releasing her first ever recorded single, “Swim,” to swooning fans in September. In January she shared “Killer,” a taut slice of proto-punk that's equal parts Patti Smith and Television. Drawing inspiration from a finely curated group of similarly essential Sixties and Seventies downtown legends, Oxford Gardens is a knotty 4 song set that harkens back to the early New York punk scene.

The 23-year-old recording artist was raised in Los Angeles and moved to London in 2020. British Vogue cited Ross as “the coolest model currently climbing up the ranks”. During 2019, Gucci recruited her for a Rome runway show before casting her in the launch of the Gucci x Disney Collection (notably shot at Disneyland).

It opened up the floodgates as she went on to walk for Valentino, Erdem, Gauchere, Sies Marjan, and Simone Rocha and lead campaigns for Vivienne Westwood and Mulberry. Her career would be chronicled by L'Officiel, 10 Magazine, W, and many more. In 2021, she joined the cast of HBO and A24's Irma Vep - The Serial (2021) alongside Academy Award Winner Alicia Vikander, Adria Arjona, Carrie Brownstein, Byron Bowers, and others.

Eva & Thurston met Devon at Cannes Film Festival in France in 2021 and started going to shows and kicking around London together. After witnessing her guitar playing and hearing her music the couple invited her to release music on their independent record label. In November 2023 The Daydream Library Series independent record label celebrated five years in operation. Thurston & Eva founded the label in 2018 to release the debut album Sistahs by London's black, feminist, punk band Big Joanie.

Photo Credit: Sarah Piantadosi