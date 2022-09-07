Devon Cole Releases New Single 'W.I.T.C.H.'

After lighting up the world with over 40 million cumulative TikTok views on teaser posts and nearly 300,000 pre-saves, Toronto-based alt-pop singer-songwriter, Devon Cole officially releases her new single "W.I.T.C.H." - an acronym for "Woman in Total Control of Herself"- via Arista Records.

Locking into a head-nodding groove, the track's dance floor-ready bass line thumps in tandem with the beat. Devon infuses every verse with empowered confidence and clever witchy puns while she assures, "Such a wonder to be under her spell, what a woman in total control of herself."

Regarding the single, Devon commented, "To me, 'W.I.T.C.H.' is a song that reclaims the witch as a symbol of women's resistance. It celebrates women's strength, autonomy, and rebellion - traits that contradict the patriarchal idea of what a woman should be and how she should behave. Some say that witches were the original resistance fighters, healers, abortionists, and there was and is a great deal of paranoia around that. This song is basically poking fun at the idea that a woman in control of herself - her body, her sexuality, her beliefs - is such a scary thing."

Gather your prairie dresses and frolic in the fields while unlocking your inner witch with the official "W.I.T.C.H." music video - complete with enticing dance routines in Mary Janes, spellcasting around a bonfire and a spooky Ouiji board experience.

Devon adds, "I had such an amazing time working with this group of girls to help bring 'W.I.T.C.H' to life! It was as fun as it looked and I couldn't have asked for a better first big production experience."

"W.I.T.C.H." is the first taste of new music to be released with her new label home Arista Records.

Devon has reached the precipice of a major breakthrough. She has amassed millions of streams on her 2021 independent project, Party For One, as well as singles such as "Uncall It." Not to mention, she has earned acclaim from Bustle for rectifying and reclaiming "Blurred Lines" and CBC who perhaps put it best, "Devon Cole is making earworm pop with a feminist edge."

Very few can ace an assignment like Devon Cole. While righting the lyrical wrongs of "Blurred Lines," Cole's remix went viral. To comfort a Love is Blind reality star post-onscreen heartbreak, Cole offered an"in awe" Deepti Vempati, an empowerment anthem. Even during her three-hour, Tuesday night set at a local Toronto watering hole, newfound fans clamored for original music.

Soon, she'd deliver-the singer-songwriter's 2021 alt-pop project, Party For One, accruing tastemaker approval and millions of streams in mere months. "If anybody, even one person, finds solace in my music, if it lifts them up even a little bit, then I will have done my job," the 24-year-old says. "That's all I can ask for."

The secret to Cole's CBC -acclaimed " earworm pop with a feminist edge," lies in her clinical approach to songwriting. The psychology graduate's Arista Records debut, "W.I.T.C.H"("Woman in Total Control of Herself") is the product of weeks of research: deep dives into the history of witchcraft, alongwith unending reruns of Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

After Cole shared snippets of the funk-flavored, Trojan horse-esque track, "W.I.T.C.H" secured 300,000 pre-saves -quadrupling her following in the process. For a Calgary-native whose musical education mostly consisted of show choirs and rodeo appearances, Cole's superior sonic instincts or sheer lyrical prowess is unprecedented. Catchily packaging social truths in repeat worthy pop bops, Devon Cole is a woman in total control - and always understands the assignment.

Watch the new music video here: