David Nail Sets 'Hotel Keys' Single and Nationwide Tour

Nail will hit the road this Summer, headlining shows across the South, Midwest, and West Coast.

By: Jul. 08, 2025
David Nail Sets 'Hotel Keys' Single and Nationwide Tour Image
GRAMMY-nominated country artist David Nail is set to release his reflective new single “Hotel Keys” on July 11, with a nationwide “Hotel Keys Tour” launching the day before and continuing into the Fall. Pre-save the new track here.

To support the release, Nail will hit the road this Summer, headlining shows across the South, Midwest, and West Coast, including stops at Georgia Theatre (Athens, Ga.), Mohegan Sun (Conn.), Phil Long Music Hall (Colo.), and a return to Nashville for his debut at AmericanaFest 2025. 

This new single follows acclaimed releases like Oh, Mother, Bootheel 2020/2021, and Best of Me, as well as 2024 singles “If I Could Call” and “Why” featuring Aubrie Sellers. 

“Hotel Keys Tour” Dates:

July 10 – Charleston, S.C. – Music Farm 
July 11 – Greenville, S.C. – Radio Room 
July 12 – Athens, Ga. – Georgia Theatre 
July 13 – Gainesville, Ga – Boot Barn Hall 
July 17 – Richmond, Va. – The Tin Pan
July 18 – Elkton, Md. – Elkton Music Hall
July 19 – Leonardtown, Md. – The Rex
July 26 – Uncasville, Conn. – Mohegan Sun Casino
August 7 – Colorado Springs, Colo. – Phil Long Music Hall
August 8 – Rifle, Colo. – Garfield County Fair
August 15 – Petosky, Mich. – Odawa Casino
August 23 – La Porte, Ind. – La Porte Civic Auditorium 
September 12 – Nashville, Tenn. – AMERICANAFEST
September 13 – Huntingdon, Tenn. – Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center=
September 20 – Blue Springs, Mo. – Blue Springs Fall Festival
October 3 – Henderson, Nev. – Sunset Station Hotel & Casino 
October 4 – Irvine, Calif. – Irvine Barclay Theatre 
October 5 – Paso Robles, Calif. – BarrelHouse Brewing Co. - Brewery and Beer Gardens
October 8 – San Martin, Calif. – Clos LaChance Winery w/ KRTY*
October 9 – Roseville, Calif. – Goldfield Trading Post Roseville
October 16 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Ludlow Garage*
October 17 – Indianapolis, Ind. – 8 Seconds Saloon*
October 18 – Kent, Ohio – The Kent Stage~
October 19 – Ann Arbor, Mich. – The Ark*
October 21 – Grand Rapids, Minn. – Reif Performing Arts Center^
October 22 – Omaha, Neb. – Barnato 
October 24 – Wisconsin Dells, Wis. – Crystal Grand Music Theatre 
October 26 – Columbia, Mo. – The Blue Note*
November 8 – Livingston, Tenn. – Americanaville at Iron & Oak Event Center~
*on-sale July 11
=on-sale July 21
^on-sale July 28
~on-sale TBA

Photo credit: Jim Wright




