David Gray Details New Album 'Dear Life' and 2025 World Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



David Gray has announced his thirteenth album, Dear Life out January 17th, 2025 via Gray’s independent label, Laugh A Minute Records/Secretly Distribution. Alongside the album announcement, Gray also released the lead single from the record, “Plus & Minus,” and shared the news of his 2025 “Past & Present” World Tour.

Dear Life stands as Gray’s most profound, unique, and heartfelt work to date. Weaving a story unlike any other, the record reveals the singer-songwriter as a driven individual dedicated to a personal artistic journey. As a bonafide storyteller through and through, Gray highlights his innermost self through richly poetic lyrics and an expansive musical range.

Produced by Ben de Vries and recorded in a makeshift studio two hours outside of London, in Norfolk, Dear Life navigates the complex interplay between emotional crisis and resolution, mortality and faith, reality and illusion, as well as love and heartbreak. It explores themes of magic, science, loss, and acceptance, all while maintaining a sonically cohesive and immersive soundscape.

“A lot has happened to me. There’s been change on so many levels, all the ups and downs and dramas and tragedies and joys that the slow movement through life brings. This record has been a reckoning with stuff that’s been building up like static for years. But I say this with joy and a smile on my face. I know what I’ve done is as good as anything I could possibly do,” said Gray.

The first single from the upcoming album, "Plus & Minus," debuted earlier today on The Radio 2 Breakfast Show and the official music video is premiering at 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm BST. This duet explores the intricacies of a fractured relationship, with Gray’s distinctive voice exchanging expressions of disillusionment and despair with newcomer Talia Rae, who will also be opening up for Gray during the UK and Europe run of the Past & PresentWorld Tour.

The physical release of Dear Life will include two additional tracks, “The Messenger” and “More Than Anything”,available exclusively on Vinyl/CD format. Fans can register for first access to the presale code on David's tour dates page HERE. Pre-sale begins at 10am Local Time on Tuesday, September 17th prior to general sale, which starts at 10am Local Time on Friday, September 20th.

Full list of tour dates:

January 24th - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

January 25th - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

January 26th - Washington D.C, Anthem

January 28th - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre

January 31st - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

February 1st - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre

February 2nd - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

February 3rd - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

February 6th - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

February 7th - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

February 8th - Vancouver, BC - The Centre

February 10th - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

February 13th - Highland, CA - Yaamava Theater

February 14th - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

February 15th - Valley Center, CA - Harrah's Resort Southern California

February 17th - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Hall at Eccles Theatre

February 18th - Denver, CO - Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

February 20th - Austin, TX - ACL Live Moody Theatre

February 21st - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

February 23rd - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

February 24th - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

March 13th - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall*

March 14th - Brighton, UK - Brighton Dome*

March 16th - Swansea, UK - Swansea Arena*

March 17th - Bath, UK - The Forum*

March 18th - Oxford, UK - New Theatre*

March 20th - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall*

March 21st - Stockton, UK - Globe*

March 22nd - Glasgow, UK -SEC Armadillo*

March 24th - Nottingham, UK - Royal Concert Hall*

March 25th - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo*

March 27th - Sheffield, UK - City Hall*

March 28th - Llandudno, UK - Venue Cymru*

March 29th - Leicester, UK- De Montfort Hall*

March 31st - Liverpool, UK - Philharmonic Hall*

April 1st - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall*

April 3rd - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall*

April 5th - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena*

April 7th - Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal*

April 9th - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Royal Theatre Carré*

April 12th - Copenhagen, Denmark - KB Hall*

*= Support by Talia Rae

About David Gray:

David Gray has established himself as one of the UK’s leading music artists both at home and overseas. Gray’s commercial success is also backed up by a critical consensus and numerous accolades. He has quietly become one of the most influential, impactful, and inimitable British vocalists of this century, gathering two Ivor Novello Awards, in addition to notching four BRIT Award nominations, two GRAMMY® nominations, and multi-PLATINUM certifications worldwide. Gray broke the mold with his album, White Ladder, in 1998. Beyond going platinum in North America, it historically became “the tenth best-selling album of the 21st century in the United Kingdom,” and “the best-selling album in Ireland.” Paving the way for generations, its success spawned a new wave of singer-songwriters in an acoustic boom that resonates to this day of artists, including Ed Sheeran and Adele who count Gray as an influence. To this day, he remains an electrifying performer, selling-out arenas and amphitheaters on various continents. Recently announcing his highly anticipated thirteenth album, Dear Life out January 17th, 2025 Gray will make his musical return. With no signs of slowing down, fans can catch Gray on his “Past & Present” World Tour. For more information please visit www.davidgray.com.

Dear Life Physical tracklist:

After The Harvest Plus & Minus Eyes Made Rain Leave Taking I Saw Love Fighting Talk Sunlight On Water That Day Must Surely Come Singing For The Pharaoh The Messenger* Acceptance (It’s Alright) Future Bride The Only Ones The First Stone More Than Anything*

*= Available exclusively on Vinyl/CD formats

Past & Present World Tour Dates:

January 24th - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

January 25th - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

January 26th - Washington D.C, Anthem

January 28th - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre

January 31st - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

February 1st - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre

February 2nd - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

February 3rd - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

February 6th - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

February 7th - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

February 8th - Vancouver, BC - The Centre

February 10th - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

February 13th - Highland, CA - Yaamava Theater

February 14th - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

February 15th - Valley Center, CA - Harrah's Resort Southern California

February 17th - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Hall at Eccles Theatre

February 18th - Denver, CO - Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

February 20th - Austin, TX - ACL Live Moody Theatre

February 21st - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

February 23rd - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

February 24th - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

March 13th - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall*

March 14th - Brighton, UK - Brighton Dome*

March 16th - Swansea, UK - Swansea Arena*

March 17th - Bath, UK - The Forum*

March 18th - Oxford, UK - New Theatre*

March 20th - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall*

March 21st - Stockton, UK - Globe*

March 22nd - Glasgow, UK -SEC Armadillo*

March 24th - Nottingham, UK - Royal Concert Hall*

March 25th - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo*

March 27th - Sheffield, UK - City Hall*

March 28th - Llandudno, UK - Venue Cymru*

March 29th - Leicester, UK- De Montfort Hall*

March 31st - Liverpool, UK - Philharmonic Hall*

April 1st - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall*

April 3rd - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall*

April 5th - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena*

April 7th - Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal*

April 9th - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Royal Theatre Carré*

April 12th - Copenhagen, Denmark - KB Hall*

*= Support by Talia Rae

Photo credit: Robin Grierson

Comments