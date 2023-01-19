Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dance Pioneers SNAP! Announce Vinyl Reissue of 1990 LP 'World Power'

Dance Pioneers SNAP! Announce Vinyl Reissue of 1990 LP 'World Power'

The vinyl will be released on March 3.

Jan. 19, 2023  

To mark 3 decades in music dance pioneers SNAP! announce the release of a limited edition picture disc of their 1990 debut album, 'World Power', featuring the iconic single 'The Power', out the 3rd of March via BMG.

The dance floor-ready LP, which kickstarted production duos careers, and made stars out of vocalist Penny Ford, and rapper Turbo B, went on to become one of the defining sounds of 90's Europe's hedonistic club scene, and a blueprint for the genre, upon its original release, earning both critical and commercial success.

Now for the first time, 'World Power' is set for release as a limited edition picture disc on vinyl.

Originally released in May 1990, the first single from the album, 'The Power', charged with Ford's powerhouse vocal, became an instant hit, playing out across club floors and charting around the continent - #2 in Germany, #3 in Austria and #1 in Switzerland - before landing in the UK, where it became the country's first #1 single with a rap vocal.

By the time the track was released in the US, anticipation had already built, so it's #2 debut on the Billboard 100 came as no surprise, least to the thousands of club-goers who had already spent the summer dancing to it across the pond.

'The Power', and subsequent singles, 'Ooops Up, and 'Cult Of Snap!' propelled 'World Power' to the the top of global charts, with the album certified gold in Australia, Austria, Sweden, the UK, and the US, with sales in excess of 5 million copies as of June 1992.

The LP, which is now being released for the first time as a picture disc, combines the iconic hit singles 'Ooops Up' (DE #2/UK #5), 'Cult Of Snap!' (DE #3, UK Top-10) and 'Mary Had A Little Boy' (DE #4, UK Top-10), and features four extra Eurodance tracks from the era, including the programmatic 'Believe The Hype'.

For the two Frankfurt producers Benito Benites (Michael Münzing) and John "Virgo" Garrett III (Luca Anzilotti), who had only joined forces the year before as SNAP!, 'World Power' was the starting shot for a career that was to go straight into the stratosphere with their 1992 follow-up album "The Madman's Return", which includes the enduring global hit 'Rhythm Is A Dancer'.

Now released as a limited edition picture disc, 'World Power' combines a total of eight tracks and has sold more than 7 million copies. On Spotify, the tracks from the debut album have more than 50 million streams combined.



Canadian Folk Music Awards Nominee Alex Krawczyk Continues Healing Journey With “A S Photo
Canadian Folk Music Awards Nominee Alex Krawczyk Continues Healing Journey With “A Song For You”
The Toronto-based singer-songwriter is currently on the Roots Music charts with her debut album, 'Le Olam.' She is nominated for Best New Artist at this year's CFMAs.
Canadian Country Rock Band The High Road Releases New Single “Brand New You” Photo
Canadian Country Rock Band The High Road Releases New Single “Brand New You”
Barrie, Ontario-based country rock band, The High Road is known for pumping out hit-caliber songs in the country and rock genres. Songs like 'Sweet River Woman,' 'Drive' and 'Huckleberry' have helped the band earn over 2K monthly Spotify listeners.
California Rock Band ALO Announces Silver Saturdays LP & Share Single Photo
California Rock Band ALO Announces 'Silver Saturdays' LP & Share Single
Silver Saturdays celebrates an ongoing journey that began in Saratoga, California in the late eighties when Dan “Lebo” Lebowitz (guitar/vocals), Zach Gill (keyboards/vocals) and Steve Adams (bass/vocals) met in grade school. It stands out as the first full-length studio release featuring drummer/vocalist Ezra Lipp.
Worriers Return With Fourth LP & Share New Single Pollen in the Air Photo
Worriers Return With Fourth LP & Share New Single 'Pollen in the Air'
The album’s announcement is heralded by the atypically synth-laden new track “Pollen In The Air,” which is accompanied by an official lyric video – a perfect fit for an artist with this level of lyrical depth. In addition to their musical career, Denitzio is an accomplished visual artist, and the lyric video is comprised of their illustrations.

From This Author - Michael Major


Freja The Dragon Releases Sophomore EP 'Midnight Feelings'Freja The Dragon Releases Sophomore EP 'Midnight Feelings'
January 19, 2023

Freja The Dragon, the Swedish singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and protégé of Peter Bjorn and John's Bjorn Yttling (whose credits include Lykke Li, Chrissie Hynde, Neko Case, Diplo, Kygo & Primal Scream) has released her mesmerizing new EP Midnight Feelings today via Villa.
Season Ten Of LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER to Premiere in FebruarySeason Ten Of LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER to Premiere in February
January 19, 2023

Comedian, actor, and writer John Oliver returns for a brand-new tenth season of his acclaimed half-hour series LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER. A satirical, insightful, and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, the weekly series features Oliver’s hilarious, expertly honed perspective.
NYC Cult Indie Faves The Van Pelt Announce First New Studio LP In A Quarter CenturyNYC Cult Indie Faves The Van Pelt Announce First New Studio LP In A Quarter Century
January 19, 2023

The album was recorded and mixed in Summer / Fall 2021 by Jeff Zeigler (The War On Drugs, Kurt Vile) at Uniform Recording in Philadelphia, PA, and features guest appearances by Nate Kinsella and Ted Leo among others. The first single 'Punk House' is out everywhere tomorrow.
Snakehips Announce North American TourSnakehips Announce North American Tour
January 19, 2023

The upcoming genre-blending project will also feature their second hit collaboration with Tinashe, “Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight”, “All Around The World” which boasts a flowing vocal from rapper / songwriter Duckwrth and  “WATER” featuring Los-Angeles based talent Bryce Vine.
Megan Hilty Joins THE PRADEEPS OF PITTSBURGH Series With Sindhu VeeMegan Hilty Joins THE PRADEEPS OF PITTSBURGH Series With Sindhu Vee
January 19, 2023

Megan Hilty has joined the cast of The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, a new comedy series that has just received a series order from Amazon Freevee. Hilty will star in the series alongside Matilda star Sindhu Vee and Naveen Andrews. Her is described as a 'sexy suburban Christian' who must learn to practice what she preaches when it comes to forgiveness.
share