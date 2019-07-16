CuriosityStream Hits the Road with the Original Documentary THE WOODSTOCK BUS

One of the most iconic photos of the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair doesn't even feature a musician as its subject. Instead, it was a 1963 Volkswagen Microbus covered in mystical symbols and a psychedelic paint scheme that became one of the enduring images of the famous festival, the 1960s and hippie counterculture. CuriosityStream , the award-winning streaming and on-demand destination from the founder of Discovery Channel, brings viewers on the epic cross-country search for and resurrection of the famous, but missing, camper van, beginning August 12 with the world premiere of THE WOODSTOCK BUS.

THE WOODSTOCK BUS follows unlikely friends as they join forces to help artist Robert "Dr. Bob" Hieronimus find and resurrect his most famous work - the iconic Volkswagen bus known as the Woodstock Light Bus. Named for the band "Light" that owned the van, it is perhaps the most valuable piece of American automotive art ever.

The CuriosityStream special chronicles the race across America's highways, back roads and junkyards to solve the 50-year-old mystery, restore and repaint the bus and take it back to Woodstock. To Dr. Bob, this project is much more than the #VanLife community or the thrill of classic automobiles; it's the completion of a journey he started in 1969. A master teacher of symbolism, he spent hours backstage talking pyramids and eyes in triangles with rockers including Jimi Hendrix. Dr. Bob decided to skip the original Woodstock festival to concentrate on his artwork, and still has his unused ticket.

"CuriosityStream subscribers get a unique, front seat ride to a world-famous event and cultural turning-point that transcends nostalgia with THE WOODSTOCK BUS," said CuriosityStream President and CEO Clint Stinchcomb. "The origins of the Light bus, its unique stamp on history, and the adventure that led to its resurrection represent the type of storytelling that viewers absolutely love on CuriosityStream."

"THE WOODSTOCK BUS is the kind of time machine that brings joy to people's faces. It takes us back by going on a fast, fun trip forward," said executive producer John Wesley Chisholm. "Today, we call the hippies and flower children of the Woodstock era Grandma and Grandpa. But the ideas they shared about togetherness, peace, love, and understanding will never grow old."

The documentary premiere coincides with the official start of the Light Bus' journey back to Woodstock. A launch party is set for Monday, August 12 at 10am at the American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore, Md., the city where the original bus was painted. It will then travel "Back to the Garden" for the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. Anticipated guests, in addition to Dr. Bob Hieronimus, include commune members who were the co-owners of the Light Bus after it returned from Woodstock and original members of the band "Light."

THE WOODSTOCK BUS is produced by Arcadia Content for CuriosityStream. For Arcadia Content, the executive producer is John Wesley Chisholm. For CuriosityStream, Steve Burns is Chief Content Officer and Rob Burk is Executive Producer. THE WOODSTOCK BUS is available on CuriosityStream starting August 12. Watch a preview and sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

About CuriosityStream:

Launched by Discovery Communications founder and media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is the award-winning documentary streaming and on-demand service where viewers of all ages can fuel their passions and explore new ones. Our documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets with stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on the web and via Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV devices, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV and Sprint and Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DISH, VRV, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, Layer3 TV, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, and other platforms and global distribution partners.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You