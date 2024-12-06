Comedian Margaret Cho Drops New Single 'Lucky Gift' from Upcoming Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Margaret Cho has returned with new music. The Grammy & Emmy nominated comedian/actress/singer has announced she will release a brand new album via her Clownery Records label on February 14 2025 with the first single and title track, “Lucky Gift” available now.

On “Lucky Gift,” (which was written by Margaret and produced by Garrison Starr here ) Margaret sings in a sultry-pop tone while playing her double neck mandolin-guitar, “The Mandotar.” “This is my power pop anthem and the first song I wrote on my mandotar. It is definitely giving gay pop in the best way and it’s my favorite song I’ve ever written.” states Margaret.

It’s been 8 years since Margaret released her 2016 Grammy nominated American Myth album which featured the standout track “Anna Nicole” written about her friendship with Anna Nicole-Smith.

Margaret says of the forthcoming Lucky Gift album – “I am thrilled to share this album which has been many years in the making. There’s tributes to Robin Williams, lost love, found love and anthems to non- binary and gender non-conforming folx. I collaborated with Garrison Starr and Roger Rocha in different cities at different times but it all feels like it comes from the same place and the same heart.”

Catch Margaret on her “Live & LIVID” STAND UP COMEDY TOUR with brand new 2025 dates HERE. Coming in 2025 - Margaret Cho has been cast as one of the Gray Sisters in Disney's season 2 of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" HERE and in Gregg Araki's next film, "I Want Your Sex" with Olivia Wilde & Charli XCX.

Lucky Gift Album Track Listing:

Lucky Gift

Funny Man

Wheels Of Gold

Doot Doot

Stevie

90s Sysiphus

You Can Be You

Baked Bread

Melinda

Waterside

Boyfriend From China

Artwork by John Stapleton

